Laramie Soup Kitchen renovation open house
10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Thursday, 301 Ivinson Ave.
A renovation open house, Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for the Laramie Soup Kitchen are planned for Thursday at 301 Ivinsion Ave. Attendees can enter from the north side.
The open house is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Business After Hours event is from 5-7 p.m., and the ribbon cutting is at 6:15 p.m.
Attendees can see the new accessible entrance and ADA bathrooms, plus learn how to support the soup kitchen’s work to provide nutritious meals to those who are hungry. Food donations will be accepted.
Business After Hours and ribbon cutting partners are the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, First Interstate Bank and 3rd Street Bar.
TechTalk Laramie
6 p.m. Thursday, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery
TechTalk Laramie meets at 6 p.m. at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. Russ Elliott will speak on the “Future of Broadband in Wyoming.”
Elliott is the new Wyoming State Broadband manager, bringing 25 years of C-level leadership including 12 years building and running and eventually selling western Colorado’s largest independent ISP/CLEC.
Go to www.meetup.com/TechTalkLaramie for more information.
