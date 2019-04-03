Redevelopment planned for Third Street
Third Street Partners, LLC, (“Third Street”) a Wyoming company, is proud to announce the redevelopment along South Third Street. Recently, Third Street purchased approximately two blocks of land between Sanders and Spring Creek drives. Third Street is comprised of investors with close ties to Laramie. As many neighbors have noticed, work has begun on the proposed commercial development. Currently, there is not a final development plan, however Third Street is working to build partnerships with up to five partners involving mixed commercial use.
Bill Spires, the CEO of Third Street Partners, LLC, stated, “We are dedicated to uplifting the 3rd Street Corridor, which is the South gateway to the Gem City.”
Third Street is excited about this great venture to provide new services and employment opportunities to the City of Laramie.
UW Energy Resources Council
to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council (ERC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the BP Collaboration Center on the UW campus.
The council will discuss recent legislative action and impacts, along with UW School of Energy Resources (SER) financials.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the SER on priorities for research and outreach.
The SER provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at (307) 766-6897. Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.