Steve Kravitsky, director of the Wyoming Veterans’ Commission and a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, has been an enthusiastic supporter of the new skilled nursing facility for veterans, now planned for construction in Buffalo. The building commission — composed of Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow — voted unanimously on Oct. 9 to locate the facility in Buffalo.