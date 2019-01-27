CHEYENNE – A bill to allow Wyoming’s seven community colleges to offer Bachelor of Applied Science degrees passed out of committee 4-1 and through a first reading on the Senate floor Friday.
BAS degrees are different from Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees, and focus on technical or vocational education.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said Senate File 111 grew out of public frustration over the lack of access to career and technical education in the state. The bill includes 45 co-sponsors, and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, signed on during the first reading on the floor.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voted against the bill in committee. He said he supported the initiative, but felt the process was being rushed and that all stakeholders’ concerns were not being properly considered.
“If we were to do this right, it would be as an interim topic,” he said.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who voted for the bill, said she didn’t think taking more time would change anything in the long run.
“I think we have an obligation to work quickly,” she said.
Nethercott said Wyoming is ranked 48th in the U.S. for delivering bachelor’s degrees, so employers are unable to hire local talent. Indeed, in 2016, Wyoming conferred 39.6 bachelor’s degrees per 1,000 people, fewer than any state except Nevada or Alaska, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. This bill would seek to increase that number.
The bill dovetails with the state’s other efforts to enhance career and technical education, like SF 43, which adds career and technical education pathways to Hathaway scholarship eligibility. That bill passed the Senate earlier this month and is expected to be popular in the House.
SF 111 also compliments goals established in former Gov. Matt Mead’s ENDOW initiative to keep skilled workers in the state, Nethercott said.
She said she wants to dispel the misconception that the bill would allow community colleges to offer just any four-year degree. She said this bill focuses only on offering access to vocational training, which community colleges already have the resources to offer, and not the wide breadth of study available at the University of Wyoming.
“The community college mission will remain the mission, which is why the bill is narrowly tailored,” she said.
Stakeholder input
Public comment underscored this focus. A wide range of the bill’s supporters, including business leaders and community college representatives, testified before the committee, each echoing the need to increase opportunities for workforce development in the state.
Christine Beckish, executive director for Powell Economic Partnership, said the bill was vital to building talent at the local level.
“From an economic development perspective, we all know what this means for workforce development opportunities for our businesses,” she said.
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union CEO Kim Withers said she supported the bill because it would make it easier to hire talent locally. She said currently, 10 percent of Meridian Trust’s workforce commutes from Colorado because there aren’t enough people in the community with the necessary degrees.
Representatives from the University of Wyoming spoke in opposition of the bill.
UW President Laurie Nichols invoked South Dakota’s higher education system, where she worked in various leadership roles for more than two decades, and which has six four-year universities that she said the state struggles to support. She said it would be shortsighted for Wyoming to adopt a similar model.
“Even if the state could afford to do this, which I don’t think it (can), I don’t think we have the population to support it,” she said.
Nichols said UW offers BAS degrees through online programs, and that UW would partner with each community college to provide on-site BAS education, as well.
Nethercott said UW was failing to listen to the desires of the public by opposing the bill, but that she did not want the conversation to be seen as a face-off with the university.
“This isn’t about the University of Wyoming or the university versus community colleges,” she said. “This conversation is about the people, the businesses of Wyoming who are asking for and need access to additional vocational education to be responsive and able to meet the demands of industry.”
The bill does not mandate that community colleges offer the degrees, but allows local college stakeholders to decide if it is a move an individual community college wants to make.
All seven of the state’s community colleges are supportive of the bill. Joe Schaffer, president of the Laramie County Community College, said moving the needle forward on educational attainment in the state would require cooperation among all of Wyoming’s institutions.
“We’re actually losing ground with the percent of our adult population with baccalaureate degrees,” he said. “We can’t fix all of that, but the applied baccalaureate may be one thing locally to maybe reverse that trend.”
In response to concerns raised by Nichols and UW, Schaffer said he hopes the collaborations the college has had with the university continue.
“Instead of fighting over a very small piece, I hope we look at how we can all do new things to grow that attainment level,” he said.
