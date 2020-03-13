The Wyoming House of Representatives during a discussion Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2020 inside the House chamber. The House put its stamp on a bill this week imposing felony-level penalties for parents and doctors who decline to provide lifesaving care to aborted infants born alive.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives put its stamp on a piece of legislation imposing felony-level penalties for parents and doctors who decline to provide lifesaving care to aborted infants born alive, a win for anti-abortion advocates but a blow to critics who feel the legislation strips the rights of parents and their doctors to spare suffering for children born with profound birth defects.
Passed through the Senate with relative ease, Senate File 97 marks the first successful piece of major anti-abortion legislation to pass the Legislature this year. (A bill imposing a mandatory 48-hour waiting period for abortions died in committee.)
