NextEra Energy windmills spin Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne. Wyoming lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday which would require wind energy producers to pay more in taxes in the first three years of new projects. With Wyoming facing a budget deficit of roughly $225 million for the 2021-22 biennium, lawmakers saw the exemption repeal as a way to potentially generate some additional revenue for the state.