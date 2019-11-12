CHEYENNE — Lawmakers rejected a bill that would have reduced the amount coal companies would have to pay in severance taxes during their committee meeting Monday in Cheyenne.
The bill considered by the Joint Revenue Interim Committee would have reduced the severance tax rate from 7% to 6% on coal, or about a 16% drop in the amount to be paid on the tax.
With coal mine closures continuing to plague the state, proponents of the bill saw it as a way to help out the struggling industry.
"It's tough to come before you and ask for a tax break," said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. "But ... in these tough, trying times, we have a lot of legislators asking where they can help the industry, and where you guys can help is to give a little tax relief."
Deti said he didn't think the measure would save the coal industry, but added that any measure to free up capital for the companies makes them more competitive.
A fiscal note for the bill showed the state would lose an estimated $46.3 million in revenue during the 2021-22 biennium. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said he didn't see the tax reduction bringing any benefits to the coal industry.
"I just think we're throwing money away if we do this," Case said. "I don't want to say the nail is in the coffin, but that industry's future is pretty well set."
Others argued the tax rate needed to be lowered to be even with the severance tax rates for oil and natural gas companies. Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said the government needs to avoid tipping the scales in favor of the other energy industries.
"I think it's important that we let the market do its thing, but our job in the government is to make sure to level the playing field as much as possible," Biteman said. "Lowering a severance tax to equalize that of oil and gas ... is appropriate and long overdue."
In response, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said if equal rates are what's important, the committee could consider raising the rates for oil and natural gas companies to that for coal companies, though he added neither route will save the coal industry.
"Every economic indicator is going one way, generally saying that regardless of what the tax rate is, the industry is (going down)," Zwonitzer said.
Legislators ultimately rejected the severance tax reduction by a vote of 8 to 4.
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
