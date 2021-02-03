After more than 10 years in the making, air travelers board their 8 a.m. flight from Laramie Regional Air’s newly-opened terminal. The new edifice replaced the previous building, which had been constructed in 1958.
According to Tim Stamp, a member of the airport board of directors, the terminal was approximately a 12-year project that came in at a cost of $12 million.
“It took 12 years to plan for and put in the infrastructure before even applying for funding from the FAA,” said Stamp; the FAA is the Federal Aviation Administration. “The money came from a six penny capital tax, which came to $5 million. The state gave $2.3 million, another $2.5 million came from the FAA, and the remainder came from various grants and private contributions.”
The only thing yet to be constructed will be a bridge that will allow passengers boarding or departing not have to brave the elements. Stamp said the cost for that is approximately $800,000. Because of cost overruns, that will have to wait. He hoped it would not be long.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be any official ceremony, such as a ribbon cutting, or open house. Stamp expressed the hope that an open house will be held in June, provided the circumstances will allow for that.
There still is work to be completed, among those the removal of six trailers that were put in use to form an area in the temporary terminal for passengers to stay while awaiting to board.
As for the new facility, it is more than twice the size of its predecessor. The original structure was six thousand square feet; the new one is 14,000 square feet. Other amenities include a small, self-service “bistro,” several lounge areas, where there are TVs, and a fire place.
The new terminal also features a baggage claim with a carousel and conveyor system. One of the local outdoors businesses in downtown Laramie will be decorating the baggage claim area with outdoor gear.
For those boarding flights, once they enter and go through inspection, they will not be permitted to leave the staging area.
“If they do, they will have to go through the entire check-in process again,” said Stamp. However, the new terminal boasts a feature that might make it unique from other regional airports. There is a comfortable sitting area for passengers to re-shoe after going through security.
For incoming flights, the first thing that will greet those deplaning will be wall-mounted sign that reads “Welcome to 7220.” The number is the elevation of Laramie. In the baggage claim area is a panorama of the region and the message, “All Trails Lead To Laramie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.