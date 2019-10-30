Campbell County Administrative Director Carol Seeger speaks at the podium at the UW School of Law’s Energy Law & Policy in the Rockies conference, held at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. The rest of the panel consisted of, from left to right, House Majority Leader Eric Barlow (R-Gillette), Powder River Basin Resource Council Attorney Shannon Anderson, Cornell University Law School assistant professor Joshua Macey and UW energy economist Rob Godby.