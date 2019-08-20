Woman sentenced to prison in stabbing case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman who fatally stabbed another woman last year was sentenced Friday morning to five to eight years in prison.
Tanya Pearson pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter per a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced her Friday. The charge carries a five-year minimum sentence, but she faced up to 30 years in prison under the original charges, which also included aggravated assault and battery.
Prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said Pearson was having a long-term affair with the husband of the victim, Jennifer Pratt. Pratt was planning on moving out of the house and leaving her husband.
Harper said Pearson and Pratt got into a fight in April 2018 in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. This is when Pearson, who had a switchblade, stabbed Pratt three times.
Pratt died alone, bleeding out in the park before officers could get to the scene. She called her husband as she was dying, leaving a voicemail begging him to call an ambulance, Harper said. He never got her call because he was on the phone with Pearson, who had fled the scene and washed the blood off her car with a bottle of Gatorade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.