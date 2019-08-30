Cheyenne man gets prison for sex abuse of a minor
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Wednesday in Laramie County District Court to 12 to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.
Kenneth Berry was sentenced by District Judge Thomas Campbell for charges of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual battery. He was 46 years old at the time.
The victim told officers that Berry touched her breasts and tried to touch her groin area, according to court documents.
“Every year, when she would start school, she would have a hug for the teachers,” the victim’s mother said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Now she’s just scared.”
The victim’s mother and grandmother said the girl encountered Berry several times while he was out on bond because he was working in the mall. After one of those interactions, the victim told her grandmother she didn’t want to live anymore. Her grandmother got her help, and she is now diagnosed with depression, anxiety and panic attacks.
This wasn’t Berry’s first offense. He was previously convicted of a sex offense in Missouri in which he fondled a girl in a school bus for months, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said. In the second offense, he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl during his church’s Bible study.
Fire destroys three structures on reservation
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 9-acre grass fire that destroyed three structures Aug. 25 on the Wind River Indian Reservation was started by fireworks, officials said this week.
At least one of the structures was occupied, but no one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Red Crow Street south of town.
Riverton Volunteer Fire Department chief Henri DeClercq said multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, which sent in a helicopter to assist.
DeClercq said the helicopter was a “huge help.”
“We were actually extremely lucky we had that,” he said, adding, “This is the first time I’ve ever had a fire that used an air asset, so it was pretty neat for us.”
He explained that the BIA stations the helicopter in Fort Washakie for the summer in case of wildfires, which are more likely to spark in the hot, dry summer months – especially on windy days.
DeClercq said a red flag warning was in effect Sunday, when wind gusts reached 50 mph, temperatures hit 80 degrees, and there was low humidity.
He cautioned residents not to set off fireworks on red flag days, or in the late summer in general.
“With the vegetation the way it is, and with the temperatures and the winds the way they are, I see no reason to be lighting fireworks,” DeClercq said.
Gillette man killed in wreck near Hulett
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A fatal crash took place on WY-24 near Hulett on August 25 at around 9:30 p.m. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area, responding to reports of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on the highway when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The driver has been identified as Gillette resident Darin C. Barekman, age 46.
Barekman succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Driver impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to Highway Patrol.
Powell student seriously injured in rollover
POWELL (WNE) — An 18-year-old Powell High School student was seriously injured Tuesday morning after his truck rolled over west of town.
On Wednesday, Ethan Asher was recovering from multiple surgeries in an intensive care unit in Billings, Montana, his parents said in a Facebook post.
They said doctors repaired a tear to Asher’s aorta — a large artery near the heart — worked to relieve pressure from his head due to swelling and placed him in a medically induced coma. Asher was reported to be “putting up a good fight” as he works to recover.
“He has always been a fighter and we don’t expect this to be any different,” his parents said on Facebook.
Asher had been heading east on Lane 9 — between roads 14 and 12 — when his 2007 Dodge pickup “appeared to veer off the roadway on the eastbound shoulder,” said Lance Mathess, a spokesman for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Asher then overcorrected, Mathess said, and the truck began sliding sideways. The Dodge went off the road on the westbound side, tipped and rolled three times before landing right-side up in a field. Asher was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as the vehicle rolled, Mathess said. He also said the Dodge’s front air bags did not deploy.
After being taken by ambulance to Powell Valley Hospital, Asher was flown to Billings Clinic by helicopter.
Welcome to the discussion.
