Cheyenne man who excessively spanked children sentenced to probation
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man who excessively spanked his two stepdaughters and isolated them from friends and family was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua D. Bliesner, 31, pleaded guilty without a plea agreement to two charges of physical child abuse and two charges of mental child abuse.
District Judge Peter H. Froelicher sentenced him to a total of 10 years probation, with no contact permitted with the two victims. He has an underlying sentence of five to seven years in prison for each count of physical child abuse and three to five years for each count of mental child abuse. The latter also was suspended in lieu of probation.
The two victims, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, read their victim impact statements to the court at the sentencing hearing.
The 13-year-old said Bliesner used spanking as a punishment, but in her mind, the punishment didn’t fit the crime. She detailed how Bliesner threw out all her belongings and made her sleep on the cold, downstairs living room floor.
Shortly after, her 11-year-old sister joined her in this punishment. The two detailed how Bliesner knew how to make spankings hurt the most, and they would have bruises and welts all over their bodies.
At sentencing, Bliesner said he hopes for reunification with the two girls and to apologize for what he did to them. But the girls expressed that they don’t want anything to do with him.
The 13-year-old victim said, “I hate him. I fear him. I’ve dreamed of me getting my revenge and nightmares of what he did to me.”
Rawlins Police Department now offers text 911 service
RAWLINS (WNE) — Carbon County residents needing emergency services are now able to text their situation to dispatchers at the Rawlins Police Department, according to a RPD press release.
The RPD announced that it is now offering Text-to-911 services for Carbon County through the newest technology. Implementation for Verizon Wireless, Union Wireless and Sprint was completed on Friday. T-Mobile and AT&T customers should expect implementation in the near future.
Text-to-911 is intended primarily for use in specific emergency scenarios:
n For an individual who is speech, or hearing, impaired.
n For a person who is unable to call 911 due to a medical emergency that renders them unable to speak.
n In the event of a crime such as a home invasion where speaking might give away the location of a person hiding, or in an abduction situation; or,
n In domestic violence situations where it’s not safe to make a voice call.
When determining whether to make voice call or send a text keep the following in mind:
n Callers should text 911 only when calling is not an option.
n Texting is not always instantaneous, which means it may take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services in a text-to-911 situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.