Former tribal judge pleads guilty to drug charges
CASPER (WNE) — The former chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal drug felonies.
Judge Terri Smith entered the guilty pleas to a single count each of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a prescription opioid painkiller, according to documents filed Tuesday in federal court.
Smith pleaded as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the filings state. However, no description of the plea deal was available in public records on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors will dismiss at sentencing a single count Smith faces of use of a communication facility to commit a drug felony, the documents state.
Smith’s attorney, Colin Simpson, declined to characterize terms of the plea agreement that will circumscribe sentencing or to comment on the case further. He said by phone Wednesday that his client had resigned her judgeship earlier this year.
She became the court’s chief judge in January 2018 and the crimes took place while she served on the bench, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. The conspiracy spanned between November 2017 and November 2018, according to prosecutors. The cocaine distribution charge dates to June 2018.
Federal law does not require Smith be incarcerated for either conviction. Sentences for the crimes are each limited by law to 20 years of imprisonment.
Campbell Co. looks into charges for former Blackjewel CEO
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County Commissioners have fielded many questions about the Blackjewel LLC bankruptcy, and one that keeps coming up is if the county will pursue criminal charges against Jeff Hoops Sr., the company’s former CEO and president.
At the Commission’s monthly meeting with elected officials Monday, Commissioner Mark Christensen told County Attorney Ron Wirthwein to look into how the county could prosecute Hoops criminally.
“There’s got to be tons of statutes that apply. There’s easily fraud,” Christensen said.
Nearly 600 of Blackjewel’s 1,700 employees in four states were locked out of their jobs at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Campbell County on July 1 hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Most are still owed for time worked between their last paycheck and the mines shutting down while nearly $1.5 million representing multiple employee contributions to their own 401(k) and health savings accounts were not made.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said someone needs to file a complaint for there to be an investigation. So far, no complaints have been filed.
“Then it has to be, what jurisdiction did that crime occur in? In this instance, it might be more appropriate for a federal charge,” said Deputy County Attorney Carol Seeger. “(Right) now, none of us have any hard facts to know what, if anything, might have happened.”
Settlement sought in lawsuit over kayaker’s death
POWELL (WNE) — The family of a kayak guide who died in Yellowstone Lake in 2017 and the company that employed him are hoping to reach an out-of-court settlement in connection with his death.
Timothy Conant’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the outfitting company OARS and several of its employees and representatives in Park County’s District Court in June. Conant attempted to rescue a capsized client during a kayaking tour of the West Thumb Geyser Basin when he himself fell into the water. His fellow guides reportedly thought that Conant would be able to rescue himself and left him. But Conant never made it back into his kayak, becoming hypothermic and drowning before others could save him.
The Salt Lake City resident was 23.
