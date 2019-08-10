Sublette search for missing Green River woman suspended
PINEDALE (WNE) — After searching hundreds of square miles between New Fork Lake and Union Pass Road to Dubois, Sublette County search-and-rescue teams suspended their search and Fremont County volunteers, while still looking, scaled back the search for a missing woman Wednesday after finding no sign of her.
Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River, was last seen Saturday, July 13, by friends as she left their campsite near New Fork Lake driving a dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back. She was supposed to run errands and return to camp, according to Sublette County’s Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Tip Top Search and Rescue operations began almost immediately in Sublette County with Fremont County assisting on the north side of the Union Pass area.
Other people in the Union Pass area reported seeing her Saturday in the Avalanche but their sightings occurred before she texted her friends, according to Bingham.
Sublette and Fremont search-and-rescue members on ATVs and in the county’s contract helicopter coordinated “an extensive grid search” over Monday and Tuesday that covered the area from Green River Lakes and Dubois, Bingham said
“As of Tuesday evening, the search of the entire area resulted in no signs of Miss Corona or the vehicle she was reported to be in,” he said. “The official search-and-rescue mission has been suspended…”
Apparently, Corona got “turned around” and ended up traveling up over Union Pass Road, which leaves the Green River Lakes Road and winds over Union Pass to Highway 287 near Dubois.
Two killed in accident near Wheatland
WHEATLAND (WNE) — On July 30 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 73 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland.
Around 7:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover. A 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of Interstate 25 at the Highway 34 interchange. The Buick overturned and came to a rest on Highway 34.
The driver of the Buick has been identified as 24-year-old Casper resident Shane M. Moser. Moser was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Wheatland Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
The first passenger in the back has been identified as 45-year-old Lusk resident Andrea Garner. Garner was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The second passenger in the back has been identified as 35-year-old Casper resident David J. Cunningham. Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
Sheridan commissioners vote to work with SkyWest
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Commissioners agreed to participate in the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan Tuesday by approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and the state agency by a 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Mike Nickel was not in attendance.
By participating in the plan, Sheridan County has agreed to let SkyWest Airlines — the provider WYDOT selected to service four of the state’s critical air service communities — replace the Denver Air Connection as the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial air service provider in January.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the MOU the commissioners passed Tuesday is contingent on the city of Sheridan agreeing to share the costs of the agreement with SkyWest, as it has with the county’s previous contracts with DAC.
DAC took over as the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial service provider in 2015 and local officials have consistently praised the company for both its reliability and its efforts to grow the service each year.
WYDOT supported the local agreement with DAC with significant subsidies. However, in drafting the improvement plan, the agency decided it could attract better quality service by contracting one provider to serve several Wyoming airports, rather than subsidizing different providers across different communities.
If local officials wanted to keep DAC in Sheridan, they would have had to find a way to pay for the service without state assistance, which they decided would not have been feasible.
