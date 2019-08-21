Missing woman’s vehicle found
PINEDALE (WNE) — The vehicle driven by a missing Green River woman was found Sunday. Aug. 18, in Fremont County. Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, remains missing.
Investigators from Sublette and Fremont counties responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County. The 2005 Chevy Avalanche Corona was reported to be driving when she went missing was located on a non-traveled road in that area.
There was no indication of Corona’a location. However, detectives are working the scene for clues. Corona was still listed as a missing person on Monday afternoon.
“This new discovery is a step toward finding Aubree; however, until she is found we are urging the public to come forward if you have any information regarding her whereabouts,” a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The investigation first became active on July 15.
Corona had left her party which had been camping near New Fork Lake on July 13 and became turned around.
A logger reported seeing her on Union Pass and was helping her into Dubois. When he looked back, Corona and the vehicle were gone.
Corona is still listed as a missing person.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds.
Sheridan studies naming park for Wallop
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution that would rename North Park to Malcolm Wallop Park, in honor of the late Wyoming senator.
Kim Love, a Sheridan businessman, and Kendall Hartman, who worked on Wallop’s staff while he was in Congress, presented the proposal to council during a study session last week and explained the renaming would commemorate Wallop for legislation he championed that provided a major boost to community development efforts in Sheridan.
“Some of us feel as though the community of Sheridan owes a deep debt of gratitude to Senator Wallop for a very specific action he took back in the 1970s,” Love said.
In 1977, Congress passed the Surface Mining Control Act, which tightened regulations on coal mining considerably. Recognizing that the act would harm many of his constituents, Wallop — who lived in the Sheridan area and served as one of Wyoming’s senators from 1977 until 1995 — introduced an amendment that required the federal government to compensate property owners who would not be allowed to mine under the new rules.
Whitney Benefits became on of the major beneficiaries of Wallop’s amendment.
The federal government compensated the organization with $65 million. With that funding boost, Whitney’s value skyrocketed from about $7 million to more than $70 million, Love said.
Cody man arrested on child porn charge
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony carrying a minimum five year prison sentence.
Carl Watts, 35, was documented possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
When talking to the special agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in October 2018, Watts, “began to cry” recalling re-posting images of child pornography about 50 times in the past, the agent said.
Watts was also allegedly found with 289 images related to the sexual exploitation of children on his Dell desktop computer. From this batch 15 identified child victims of sexual exploitation were found.
Among the group of photos he uploaded one contained an identified child victim, while the other children were unknown. The children in these photos were aged 5-12-years old.
An agent said of the photos submitted, Watts also uploaded five that would be considered child erotica. He did not receive payment for uploading any of the photos, he said.
In conversation with Watts, he admitted to “re-blogging” porn of underage girls performing sexual acts with bananas.
