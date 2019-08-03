Cheyenne man allegedly stabs victim with pitchfork
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man has been accused of stabbing a victim with a pitchfork and then hitting him over the head with a lawn chair at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.
Johnnie Richard Worsham Jr., 58, was arrested by Cheyenne Police on suspicion of aggravated assault and injury with a deadly weapon.
According to the police report, on Wednesday, Worsham and the victim allegedly got into an argument when Worsham was seen moving the victim’s belongings out of his residence. The victim confronted Worsham about throwing his belongings into the yard, and a fight ensued. During the fight, Worsham grabbed a pitchfork and stabbed the victim in the arm.
Worsham also grabbed a lawn chair and threw it at the victim’s head, according to police. Worsham told police that the victim ran into the pitchfork, which caused the injury.
Officers noted the victim’s injuries matched his story, and they found the pitchfork in the backyard covered in blood.
Worsham was transported to the Laramie County jail without incident.
Firefighters battle challenging conditions in Bighorn National Forest
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Lick Creek fire continues to burn near Forest Road 147 and Trail 076 in the Bighorn National Forest with 0 percent containment. A saw line was completed despite challenging conditions, forest officials said.
In addition, new fires may have started near Story. Johnson County firefighters spotted several potential new fires between Story and Powder River Pass.
With hotter, drier weather forecast for the weekend, holdover lightning fires may emerge. Fire danger is trending toward high. Thunderstorms and high humidity will contribute positively to holding fires currently burning, a Thursday press release from the U.S. Forest Service said.
Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Wind River Agency firefighters and the Wyoming State Forestry helicopter assisted U.S. Forest Service fire personnel on Lick Creek Wednesday.
The fire held to its current size of four acres overnight. Two firefighters suffered injuries. Both were treated at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and released Wednesday.
Part of the fire is in a steep canyon and inaccessible to firefighters. Thursday’s plan was to continue securing the line. Due to firefighter safety concerns in the dead timber, mop-up will be limited as fire-weakened trees are continually falling. Firefighters will monitor the inaccessible deep-canyon fire area.
The public is advised to remain out of the fire area. Forest Road 147 and Trail 076 have been temporarily closed, with an exception for the public to remove any trailers that may be down FR 147.
Rawlins summer lunch program feeds hundreds of kids
RAWLINS (WNE) — What can we do to feed every kid?
A simple $4 donation means a child gets a free lunch during the summer season. This is exactly what the Mobile Summer Meals program does in Carbon County.
“One of the best parts of this program,” said Heather Mortensen, program organizer and the food service director for Carbon County School District 1, “is that it’s not income based.”
This program is free to all children, and not just children in Carbon County, but tourists will stop and get a meal for their child too.
The idea came about a few years ago during summer school, said Mortensen, whose prowess in this field was recognized earlier this year by CCSD1 when she was named director of the year.
It’s a simple sack lunch handed out in the parks. And success has only grown since it first started.
“We went from feeding 60 kids, to 350 kids per day,” Mortensen said.
Thanks to 4-H and Sensible Nutrition, pamphlets on nutrition are being handed out, so everyone gets a taste of healthy living and education.
In addition, when Thursdays roll around, they make for an exciting day for children. Sinclair Book Trust hands out free books to all kids who show up.
“It keeps them reading throughout the summer and they all really enjoy it,” Mortensen said.
Search continues for Green River woman
PINEDALE (WNE) — The active investigation continues in the search for missing Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River.
The investigation, which began July 15, has yet to present any leads to her whereabouts.
A two-day search and rescue mission was conducted in the Union Pass area earlier this month. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area. She had left her party who had been camping near New Fork Lake and became turned around.
After finding no signs of Corona in the Union Pass area, the official coordinated search and rescue mission from both Sublette and Fremont counties were suspended.
The investigation into her whereabouts has not been suspended. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sublette, Fremont, Sweetwater counties, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Game and Fish have continued a coordinated investigation into the missing person case.
Corona is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds. She was last seen in the dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back and Wyoming license plate 4-21717.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367- 4378.
Remains of Yellowstone concession staffer recovered, identified
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park rangers have announced that remains found last year have been definitively identified as a 21-year-old seasonal concession employee who drowned four years ago in the Yellowstone River.
Feiyang “Isaac” Xiang, from China, was backpacking with friends in July 2015 near the confluence of Hellroaring Creek when he was swept away. His hiking partners told authorities at the time that he was struggling to stay afloat and disappeared from sight as the Yellowstone entered a long stretch of rapids.
Search and rescue crews tried to find Xiang for 12 days before scaling back their operation. The cold case of his missing body is now officially over.
“In February 2018 staff discovered human bones in the vicinity of the 2015 drowning site,” Yellowstone officials said in a statement issued Thursday. “Law enforcement officers collected the remains and sent them to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing. In June 2019 the park received confirmation that the remains were of Xiang.”
The park kept in touch with Xiang’s family, who reportedly received some closure in July. They came to the park and returned to China with his remains.
Cloud Peak Energy pushes auction back another week
GILLETTE (WNE) — In a motion filed Wednesday afternoon, Cloud Peak Energy Corp. has pushed back its auction and sale schedule a week. The auction is now set for Aug. 8.
It also resets a stipulation that the company can select a stalking horse bidder for any or all of its assets up to two days prior to the auction.
The stalking horse deadline for Cloud Peak’s Thursday auction came and went Tuesday without a bidder being named.
Cloud Peak has control of its auction and sale process, with authority to set and change deadlines along with approval or denial of bids.
Should a buyer or stalking horse bidder emerge from the process, a sale hearing will be held Aug. 19 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
