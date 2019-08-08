Man charged after woman run over, dragged by vehicle
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Casper man was charged July 26 with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and duty to stop a vehicle where there is death or personal injury.
Frederick Stump, 34, was stopped by Glenrock police on US 18/20, after a report of a female that had been run over and dragged by a vehicle at the Bixby Fishing Access on Tank Farm Road. The suspected vehicle had left the scene, according to police affidavit.
The victim was taken by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center, was in and out of consciousness and had visual injuries to her stomach, arms and legs, with unknown internal injuries. The victim had bruising and lacerations on her right elbow where she stated her arm was stuck in the door, was drug alongside the vehicle and then run over by the rear tire, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses and the victim were able to give a vehicle description and to identify the occupants of the vehicle, the driver Stump and Mike and Brett Krohn.
The Ford Explorer was stopped with Stump alone in the vehicle. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit.
Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine. Driving while under the influence is punishable by up to six months in prison and $750 fine.
Cheyenne looks to add e-smoking to smoking ban
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted to establish a public smoking ban in 2006. Soon, the council could set its sights on electronic smoking devices.
The council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday voted 2-0 to recommend an ordinance amendment that would add electronic smoking devices to the list of banned smoking instruments in public places that already includes cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The full council is expected to consider the measure during its Monday meeting.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as “any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah.”
The 2006 ordinance bans smoking in bars, taverns and lounges; restaurants; private clubs; galleries, libraries and museums; areas available and used by the public, both for profit and not for profit; bingo and pull-tab gaming premises; convention facilities; elevators; child and adult care facilities; common areas in apartment buildings, trailer parks, condominiums, nursing homes and other multi-unit residential facilities; performance halls; election polling places; restrooms, lobbies, reception areas and other common-use areas; retail stores; places of meeting or public assembly including school buildings; shopping malls; sports arenas, bowling facilities and city-owned youth athletic facilities; and public transportation.
Two wind projects win county permit approval
RAWLINS — Two Rivers Wind LLC and Lucky Star LLC, two proposed wind energy projects set to erect turbines between Carbon and Albany counties, gained on Tuesday during a Carbon County Commission meeting approval of permitting applications.
Thirty eight percent of the project will be done in Carbon County, and the rest will be done in Albany County. It will impact about 11 miles in Carbon County.
According to Bill Nation, the road and bridge superintendent, there are three county roads identified that will be affected. This includes county roads 1, 294 and 262.
