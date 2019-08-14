Council gives initial nod to e-cig ban
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted 8-1 Monday night to approve the second reading of an ordinance amendment adding electronic smoking devices to the list of smoking instruments banned in public places.
A third reading and council vote is needed before the amendment can go into effect.
The ordinance approved by council in 2006 already bans cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as “any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah.”
The proposed amendment would redefine smoking as “inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated tobacco, nicotine or other product intended for inhalation, including hookah and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic.”
The sponsor of the measure, Councilman Jeff White, proposed an additional amendment that would exclude devices designed to deliver prescription medications, such as inhalers. That amendment passed in an 8-1 vote.
Fireworks shell breaks through roof, starts small fire
GILLETTE (WNE) — A firework shell in the initial minutes of Sunday’s Pyrotechnics Guild International show went awry and broke through the roof of a Gillette couple’s home.
It started a small fire that was quickly put out, but the couple weren’t hurt.
The home of Keith and Blanca Fare is 2 miles north of Cam-plex, where the PGI display is taking place. The fire happened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, roughly the same time the show started with the national anthem.
The home is at at 4515 University Road, the closest road to Cam-plex across Highway 51.
Pyrotechnics Guild International spokesman Tom Sklebar told the News Record he did not know the costs of the damages, but PGI would pay for the homeowner’s expenses.
“The rocket launched during the displays at the PGI event took an errant trajectory and struck a house,” he said. “All occupants were outside at the time and no one was injured.”
PGI will reconfigure its display options to prevent another incident from occurring, Sklebar said.
Firefighters arrived to the home in 58 seconds after being paged around 9:15 p.m. to find the home was hit by fireworks. The fire was extinguished before the fire department came, but not before there was damage to the residence, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release. An amount of the damage was not known.
Wyoming this Weekend: Aug. 16-18
A weekend of fun on the island where explorer John Wesley Powell launched his explorations of the Green and Colorado rivers tops the list of Wyoming events this weekend.
Green River’s 18th annual River Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, will feature a cajun shrimp boil, fireworks show, live music and a horseshoe tournament, all to be held on Expedition Island in the Green River.
Other activities at the festival will include the “Run with the Horses Marathon.”
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
n A “Taste of Meeteetse” on Friday;
n The Plaza Diane Renaissance Fair in Powell on Saturday;
n The Wild West River Fest in Cody on Saturday and Sunday;
n The “Great Dam Day” at the Buffalo Bill Dam and Visitor Center in Cody on Saturday;
n The Johnson County War Tour in Kaycee on Saturday;
n A Summer Festival and Car Show in Gillette on Saturday and Sunday;
n A “Historic Ed Young Apple Farm Trek” in Laramie on Saturday;
n “Fly Fish Casper” on Saturday, and
n The Thermopolis Demolition Derby on Saturday.
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.