October was National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, which began in 1988 by an act of Congress.
In Wyoming, 26.3% of people are considered to have disabilities. It is higher than the national average of 25.6%, according to statistics Cassidy Biggs provided. Biggs is the marketing specialist for Zenith Business Services.
Realizing there was a gap in reaching and helping those with disabilities who live in Laramie, the volunteer board of the Laramie Advisory Commission on Disabililties contacted Amelia Kelso, who had recently founded Zenith, to address and remediate that situation, according to Jerrica Becken, a board member who also is an associate director of philanthropy at the Wyoming Community Foundation. Kelso had been with the Workforce Center.
“We reached out to Amelia,” Becken said. “That’s where the partnership with Zenith began.”
The range of people who are identified as having disabilities range from those who are physically challenged, as well those who are emotionally and/or mentally challenged; including those with Down’s syndrome or diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, and other positions on the autism spectrum scale.
“We work primarily with youth and young adults,” said Biggs, filling in for Kelso, who was unavailable for comments because of a family situation. Biggs estimated that 90% of Zenith’s clientele are from those walks of life. In actual figures, there are 42 clients, 30 of them in Laramie, and 12 in Cheyenne
Since the partnership began, clients have been placed into positions that have future potential. Among the success stories is a young man named Kelby. (Editor’s note: last names were omitted for privacy.)
“[He] is a barista at a coffee shop,” she said. Since first starting, she added, his responsibilities have expanded, and now he also handles the tracking of inventory.
Another, Mary Grace client now works with a law firm, handling office procedures.
Getting ready for the workforceIt might sound obvious, and for many, taken for granted, but for others —particularly youths with disabilities between ages 14-21 — knowing how to present one’s self in the best light is not easy.
To ease that path, clients with disabilities are helped to identify skill sets, interests, and determine what’s important to them. They receive coaching from certified experts — 10 in all, seven in Laramie and three in Cheyenne — in areas such as career coaching and guidance, resume writing, interview preparation (including how to properly dress. The certifications include WEST (Wyoming Employment Special Training), CPR, and Kelso is certified as a Global Career Development Facilitator.
Clients, for whom the service is free, are helped with disability accommodations, new skill development, as well as a host of other programs.
The impact of COVID
Like practically everything, the COVID-19 pandemic had a deleterious affect on the effort to match people with disabilities to jobs in the Laramie business community.
“The challenge we’re coming up with is that employers are not as able to respond as in the past,” Biggs said. There is so much unpredictability because of the pandemic, she said. As a consequence, business owners and operators find themselves without the financial resources, thus don’t have the opportunity to partner with Zenith this year, as they are struggling just to keep the people they do have.
It is a sad and frustrating situation, not just for people with disabilities who want what everyone wants, to be productive citizens, and live independent lives, but for the businesses themselves who want to help. But the people at Zenith are optimistic.
“We have wonderful businesses and partners who are working with us,” she said.
To learn more
Zenith Business Services is located at 2020 Grand Ave., Suite 417. Call 307-742-7192; or visit www.zbswy.com.
