I glance into the borrow ditch when movement catches my eye. It’s a skunk, meandering about. I don’t stop for a closer look but smile at my find. I keep pedaling down the highway in my tunnel of light.
It’s that time of year when my daily bike workout begins in the dark. My super bright headlight ensures I see the route ahead and, more importantly, that motorists know I’m on the road. Whenever a vehicle approaches head-on, I adjust the light to point down to avoid blinding the driver. My flashing tail light also guarantees I’m seen by those coming up behind me and they, hopefully, give me a wide berth if circumstances allow.
This time of year I’m crepuscular when it comes to my morning bike rides. For those unfamiliar with the term, it means being active at dawn or dusk, before the sunrises or after it sets. It’s not quite nocturnal — out in the dark — since there’s at least a hint of daylight in the east.
Crepuscular critters include skunks, rabbits, deer and mice, among others. Likely they avoid predators that are looking for them in the dark, and also those that might spot them in daylight. Like the skunk I spotted, they wander in the just-barely-visible light as day breaks.
It’s cold out now, too. While temperatures lately have been balmy during the day, that’s not the case at dawn’s early light. As with running outdoors when it gets nippy, it’s all about clothing.
I have it “dialed in” after so many years of early morning pedaling. On a road bike — the bikes with the skinny tires and drop handlebars — I use clipless pedals, which limits my footwear options. Such pedals, similar to ski boots attaching to skis, the shoe clicks in to the pedal. They’re called clipless pedals, which makes no sense. The cleat on the shoe clips into the pedal; they should be called clip-ins, not clipless.
I add thermal covers over my shoes to keep my toes from freezing. If I’m out for a longer ride I’ll even add chemical toe warmers to fend of the cold. Still, my efforts are good only to about 25 degrees; any colder and my toes turn into popsicles.
The weather transition starts in late August. That’s when I switch from sunglasses to my clear-lens pair since protecting my eyes from the sun is no longer needed. Then it’s transitioning from bike shorts to bike tights, light jersey to wooly layer and a thermal jacket, then adding a helmet hat, thick gloves, wool socks and neck gaiter. By this time of year I wear what I call my “full armor.” It sounds like a lot, but I still have good mobility. I listen to my NOAA weather radio as I add or subtract various items. My cardinal rule is that I’d rather sweat than freeze.
I ride Roger Canyon Road most mornings. As is often the case, I fly out and then, once I turn around, my training partner joins me. That is the wind. This route is almost always a tailwind going out and a headwind on the return. I’d much prefer the other way around, but Mother Nature makes the rules.
Last week my training partner took a break and I had an easy return ride — for a couple miles. Then the wind kicked in, going from calm to 20 mph in about two minutes.
I tucked down, reducing the wind resistance, and pushed it. My focus was just the immediate road ahead due to my body position, limiting head mobility.
Suddenly I spotted a pronghorn buck feeding alongside the road. He noticed me about the same time — much too close for comfort for both of us. Lucky for me, instead of him darting in front of me, he turned the other way or surely I would have hit him broadside. I’m not sure how that would have turned out for either of us, but I’m glad we didn’t find out.
Cold, wind, dark and, until about a week ago, smoke; morning bike rides are challenging this time of year. I’ll wave the white flag and head to the basement to bike on the stationary steed to nowhere soon. I did that the other day when the NOAA weather report said the breeze was up to 20 mph and gusting to 37 mph. I can do the cold and the dark, but high winds are not my cup of tea.
Soon, I’ll switch to a snow or mountain bike where the flat pedals accommodate warmer boots. Truth is, though, I’m addicted to my road bike and hope to ride it at least a little while longer – even as I go from being crepuscular to nocturnal as it gets darker. I refuse to wave the white flag unless it’s absolutely necessary.
