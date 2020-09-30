District Judge Tori Kricken granted a temporary restraining order yesterday evening halting the process to name replacement candidates for Albany County sheriff until a hearing on Oct. 14.
On Monday, Albany County Democrats filed a lawsuit against the Albany County Board of Commissioners in District Court, seeking to extend the deadline to name replacement candidates for retiring Sheriff Dave O’Malley.
On Tuesday, the county party filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which was granted Tuesday evening, asking to halt the entire process until a hearing on the lawsuit can take place.
“Nothing happens until we argue the merits of the case on the 14th,” said State Committeeman Ken Chestek.
In early September, O’Malley, a Democrat, notified the commission that he planned to retire Jan. 2. His current terms runs through 2022.
On Sept. 15, the commission acknowledged receipt of a notice of retirement. The following day, the commission notified the county party of the vacancy, initiating a 15-day period for the party to name three replacement candidates. The commission will select a replacement sheriff within five days of receiving the three names.
Chestek said that because O’Malley plans to remain in his position until Jan. 2, the position isn’t actually vacant.
“We believe there is not a vacancy at this current time,” he said. “Therefore, this 15-day period is improper and illegal.”
The Wyoming Democratic Party sent a letter to commission chair Terri Jones last week asking that the commission wait until Jan. 2 to begin the replacement process. Also last week, Jones said the commission has precedent on its side and the current process abides by Wyoming State Statute.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Megan Hayes on behalf of the party’s central committee, argues that Jones isn’t authorized to initiate the replacement process and the commission is acting outside its authority because O’Malley hasn’t yet vacated his office.
Moreover, Chestek said, the current process doesn’t allow enough time to conduct a thorough search and properly vet a candidate for the position.
“Fifteen days is really not sufficient time to run a good search for such an important position as sheriff,” he said.
Meanwhile, the county party got the search underway for three replacement candidates in case its legal appeals are denied, including hosting an online forum Monday evening for four finalists.
“We have no certainty whether we’ll get the process that we think we need, so we need to keep going forward,” Chestek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.