Four candidates to be the next Albany County Sheriff discussed their motivations and qualifications for seeking the position during an online forum Monday evening, hosted by Albany County Democrats.
Aaron Appelhans, Baend Buus, Yana Ludwig and Alexander Simon are the finalists for the position. The county party will choose three names to send to the Albany County Board of Commissioners, who will then select the person to replace retiring Sheriff Dave O’Malley.
The replacement process was initiated Sept. 15 when the commission acknowledged receipt of a notice of retirement from O’Malley, a Democrat. The following day, the commission notified Albany County Democrats of the impending retirement, initiating a 15-day period for the party to select three replacement candidates. Once the party submits the names, the commission has five days to select O’Malley’s replacement from among those submissions. O’Malley was elected to the four-year term in 2018.
The four finalists were selected by a screening committee, whose members have not been made public, based on factors including public input, alignment with the party platform, vision for the office and training records. The public is invited to provide input on candidates by sending an email to albanycounty@wyodems.org.
According to moderator Ken Chestek, the county party decided to host a candidate forum in lieu of interviews in part to provide transparency to the process but also because of the quick timeline. However, a restraining order granted Tuesday evening has put the remainder of the selection process on pause until a hearing Oct. 14 to argue a lawsuit brought by the county party against the county commission.
Appelhans is a patrol sergeant with the University of Wyoming Police Department, where he has 10 years of experience in law enforcement. He said he would bring experience in crime prevention and building relationships in the community to the position.
“The Albany County Sheriff’s Office definitely has good people that work there, and they serve our community well, but I think I can bring a fresh perspective,” he said.
Buus, who has been an assistant district attorney for the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office for about a year, said he would focus on personnel and morale in additional to just law enforcement.
“The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is suffering a crisis of leadership, and there are and have been many results of that crisis,” he said. “They’ve been visible to the citizens of Albany County for quite a while.”
Ludwig is one of the founders of Albany County for Proper Policing, also known as ACoPP, and also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate earlier this year. She said she’s not interested in working in law enforcement per se, but she wants to be a force for good in the community and initiate serious reform.
“A huge portion of our community needs something different, and we have a unique opportunity right now to give it to them,” she said.
Alex Simon is a political organizer who ran unsuccessfully for House District 14 this summer. A recent internship at the Albany County Detention Center convinced him he didn’t want a career in law enforcement.
“I am not interested in the post of being the sheriff of Albany County. I am only interested in reforming the policy at the department,” he said. “That starts by firing the bad actors. I have an entire list.”
All four candidates said they would support the creation of a civilian oversight board with the goal of promoting transparency and accountability in local law enforcement. Ludwig said the most effective board would have actual power, which would require change at the state level.
“I think this is critical,” she said. “Communities with the best relationship between the community at large and law enforcement almost all have some type of oversight board.”
Candidates also defended the idea of defunding the police, insofar as the concept means reallocating funding to public services that could have the effect of crime prevention. Appelhans said Albany County law enforcement entities have relationships with community partners that could be made stronger.
“For our community specifically, I would really look to take the resources that we already have and see if we could use those better with some of the partnerships that exist, to better serve our community,” Appelhans said.
Candidates were also in agreement that systemic racism is a problem in Albany County. Buus said Albany County is fortunate not to experience racism as “pronounced and vicious” as other places in the country, but the problem still exists.
“I think systemic racism is a problem everywhere,” he said.
Candidates each expressed a willingness to make tough decisions in a leadership role while also working to develop relationships. Simon said building relationships is important but would be difficult for someone working for true reform.
“Anybody who seeks to go in and reform the sheriff’s department is going to receive a lot of blowback,” he said. “Every single one of these people, generally speaking, are going to defend the people who — let’s be frank here — deserve to be fired from the department. They’re not going to be kind to you. They’re not going to want to work with you. To the extent that they can resist you, they will.”
Regarding the nationwide issue of unrest against law enforcement, candidates discussed ways to help community members feel safer. Buus said he’s concerned whenever he sees that most arrests in any group are minorities.
“There’s a difference between a protester and a rioter,” he said.
Appelhans said a crime-prevention approach and outreach to marginalized communities would be a way to rebuild trust.
“Transparency in what we do would be huge,” he said.
Simon said “bad actors” should be held accountable and fired, not promoted.
“The mentality needs to be protecting and serving, not enforcing and mandating,” he said.
Ludwig said more listening is critical, and she would fire Derek Colling. In 2018, Colling shot and killed unarmed resident Robbie Ramirez during a traffic stop.
“It absolutely needs to happen. That is an act that has become emblematic of police not listening to the community, in terms of what they want. The fear and the anger are based on real stuff,” she said.
No candidate had any praise for the outgoing sheriff and instead each could identify ways in which he or she was different. Appelhans said he would bring a fresh perspective.
“I’m one of those good cops that want to go in and do the work that needs to be done, have those hard conversations, listen to the community and make our department better for the long term,” he said.
Simon said he “has a spine” and would not tolerate disparaging comments about constituents or public figures made behind closed doors.
“I would not associate with somebody who says atrocious things in private that I support, supposedly, in public,” he said.
Ludwig described herself as a skilled listener, activist and community-builder.
“I’m not a lifer within that system, and I haven’t been tolerating that culture of racism, homophobia and sexism for all those years,” she said.
Buus said he would be willing to make hard decisions, speak directly and listen to the people around him.
“At some point Dave O’Malley lost it, and he doesn’t have it anymore, and it’s a problem for the people in Albany County and it’s a problem for his office,” he said.
Candidates said they would act quickly in making personnel decisions at the start of their tenure. Ludwig said she supports the idea of cleaning house.
“I would be respectful of officers, but not necessarily respectful of everything they believe and all the attitudes they hold,” she said.
Buus said personnel would be a top priority.
“We’re going to get rid of the ones that shouldn’t be there, and we’re going to do it quick, and we’re going to do it the right way, following the law,” he said.
Appelhans said he would consider every officer’s reviews and make employment decisions based on individual performance.
“We don’t want to run off good, hardworking law enforcement officers,” he said.
Simon said there are plenty of good officers at the sheriff’s office, but also a cultural problem.
“There are a few people who have done notably bad things in the department,” he said. “Derek Colling shouldn’t be at that department.”
The entire candidate forum is available for viewing online at the Albany County Democrats Facebook page, www.facebook.com/albanycountydemocrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.