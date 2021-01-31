As a public service, the Laramie Boomerang, in coordination with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and its partners will begin posting on Sundays and Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination updates, starting with today, Jan. 31.
• Who is currently eligible: Phase 1b, subgroups 1-3 are now being offered a vaccine. Due to vaccine supply, current efforts are focused on offering a vaccine to those who are 75 years of age or older.
• Who is eligible next: In the next two weeks, it is anticipated that vaccination efforts will be expanded to those who are 70 years of age or older.
• Vaccine supply: As of Friday afternoon, Albany County has administered 1,900 vaccines with 300 vaccines available for next week’s appointments. Albany County anticipates receiving another 500 vaccines next week and will continue scheduling for individuals 75 years of age and older.
• Who is included in current vaccination priorities: There has not been a change to phases or sub-groups listed on Wyoming’s Vaccination Prioritization Schedule since Dec. 30, 2020. The most up-to-date Vaccination Prioritization Schedule can be viewed on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.
