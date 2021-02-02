As a public service, the Laramie Boomerang, in coordination with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and its partners will post on Wednesdays and Saturdays COVID-19 vaccination updates.
- Who is currently eligible: Phase 1b, subgroups 1-3 are now being offered a vaccine. Due to vaccine supply, current efforts are focused on offering a vaccine to those who are 75 years of age or older.
- Who is eligible next: In the next week, it is anticipated that vaccination efforts will be expanded to those who are 70 years of age or older.
- Vaccine supply: As of Tuesday afternoon, Albany County has administered 2060 vaccines with 140 vaccines available for this week’s appointments. Albany County anticipates receiving another 500 vaccines this week and will continue scheduling for individuals 75 years of age and older. *These numbers are approximate and based on most recent counts.
- Who is included in current vaccination priorities: The Wyoming Department of Health updated Wyoming’s Vaccination Prioritization Schedule on February 1, 2021. The updated listed now includes people who are 65-69 years of age, individuals with underlying conditions, additional essential employees and a new Phase 1c with 4 sub-groups. The most up-to-date Vaccination Prioritization Schedule can be found by visiting the Wyoming department of Health’s website.
