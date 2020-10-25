Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. Much of the information in this story comes from the 2013 Wyoming PBS program “Cowboys of the Sky” and from the Annals of Wyoming 1980 article “The Air Age Comes to Wyoming” by Gerald M. Adams. John Waggener of the American Heritage Center located the clipping about the Glascocks. This story and others in the series can be found on the website of the Albany County Historical Society.