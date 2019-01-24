CHEYENNE – A bill to mandate a 48-hour waiting period before a woman is able to have an abortion sailed through the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
After almost two hours of emotional testimony on both sides of the issue, lawmakers voted 6-3 without any discussion to pass the bill.
Reps. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, and Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, voted against the bill. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, was absent for the vote, but submitted a “no” vote, as well.
House Bill 140, sponsored by Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, would require any woman seeking an abortion to wait a mandated 48 hours. Included in the legislation is a provision the waiting period could be ignored if the woman’s life was in “imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health.”
Opponents focused on the insertion of government into a woman’s right to choose a legal medical procedure. Pelkey repeatedly asked supporters as they testified if they knew of any medical procedure where the government requires a waiting period, or any medical reason for the delay.
Supporters of the bill focused on the moral question of abortion and keeping a woman from making a life-altering mistake. Tass used an analogy of “buyer’s remorse,” whether one is buying a new blazer or getting an abortion. He said giving a woman two days to think about it could save her pain in this life or for “all eternity.”
HB 140 is one of several abortion and personhood bills to be filed in the Legislature this year. In previous years, about a dozen abortion-related bills have been discussed by lawmakers, with only two bills in 2017 passing. One now requires a woman to be offered an ultrasound of her fetus before an abortion, and the other prevents any fetal tissue from being sold.
HB 140 now heads to the House floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.