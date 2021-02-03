“Glaucoma is a silent thief of sight [and] by the time you notice you may have glaucoma, you may have lost 80-90% of your vision,” said Dr. Daniel Laroche.
Laroche is a glaucoma specialist and for the past 25 years acted as Director of Glaucoma Services and the President of Advanced Eyecare of New York.
Glaucoma is a group of eye disorders that lead to progressive damage to the optic nerve, according to the American Optometric Association. In most cases, Laraoche said optic neuropathy (nerve damage) is associated with high levels of pressure in the eye. If too much pressure occurs, it damages the nerve connecting the eye to the brain.
“When that nerve becomes damaged, you can’t see the images and you lose your peripheral vision,” Laroche said in a phone interview.
He added that once a person loses vision, it’s irreversible and urges patients and community members to screen for it early.
The natural aging progression of the eye is a major component for developing glaucoma, as is heredity both circumstances that prove uncontrollable.
Laroche said in his practice, glaucoma tends to present itself between ages 40 or 50. As the lens ages, it enlarges by 20-30%. This causes a narrowing of the drainage angle which in turn slowly blocks the draining system. As a result, it can push normal eye pressure levels — measured in millimeters of mercury, mm Hg —from 15 mmHg to 18 or higher.
PREVENTABLE OR MANAGEABLE
When asked if there were any preventive measures people could take to avoid this painless eye disorder, Dr Gary Poteet, optometrist with the Snow Range Vision Center, replied the best measure one can take is identify it early through complete general eye exams.
“The difficult thing about glaucoma is it’s not one of those things where [optometrists] can com in and say ‘Hey, if you eat more of your vegetables, this is going to get better,’” Poteet said.
During a complete eye exam, Poteet said they do many things to screen for early signs of glaucoma. Typically these exams include checking vision, eye pressure, lens health, drainage and the nerves.
Poteet said getting diagnosed with the eye disorder early provides treatment options that can help manage and prevent further damage. For example, he said oftentimes he prescribes medicinal eye drops — one in each eye before bed — for the earlier stages of glaucoma.
In some cases glaucoma will worsen and Poteet said certain laser procedures can also combat the progression; however, severe cases of glaucoma requiring more advanced procedures, such as surgery, are rare because of annual and bi-annual early detection exams.
But when glaucoma isn’t caught early enough there are serious consequences.
UNDIAGNOSED GLAUCOMA
When the disorder goes undiagnosed, it slowly eats away at your vision and eventually requires surgery. Laroche suggested a 15-minute office procedure that consists of opening the drainage system with the implantation of a stent that allows fluid to bypass an area that is not draining efficiently. This is known as a trabecular bypass and essentially provides a direct pathway for fluid to leave the inside of the eye and reduce the pressure.
He also said early cataract surgery can help prevent further damage and lower the risk for vision impairment. According to the nonprofit Sharp HealthCare, the two procedures are typically performed at the same time.
There is evidence supporting cataract extraction in patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular hypertension and closure-angle glaucoma and may produce a significant and sustained intraocular pressure reduction in eye pressure, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Additionally, the benefit of cataract surgery before glaucoma surgery reduces the risk of subsequent filtration failure.
“The surgery dramatically reduces the risk of blindness and loss of vision,” Laroche said. He added it can even prevent the advancement of glaucoma in many cases with these surgeries.
THOSE AT RISK
Although glaucoma is primarily a hereditary disorder, people of color and disadvantaged community members are particularly susceptible to developing advanced glaucoma due to the systemic lack of access to health care services.
Lack of access to eye care leads to lack of early detection and education.
“America is very segregated, residentially,” said Laroche, “[when] you go to any major city … you’ll see that white people live on one side of the railroad tracks and black and brown people live on the other side.”
The history of segregation and training of doctors has led to an under-diversified circulation of Black eye specialists.
“When a Black patient presents for an eye evaluation, usually they’ve lost about 25% of their vision already,” Laroche said who added black patients have seven to 10 times higher chance of blindness and vision loss.
Laroche does not deny the fact that America is becoming more diverse but believes there is a tremendous shortage of minority physicians like him who tend to practice in minority communities.
Others at risk for glaucoma are those with diabetes, who are twice as likely to develop open-angle glaucoma (the most common type of the disorder) and individuals who have had previous eye injuries, according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation.
Doctors Poteet and Laroche urge their patients to receive routine eye exams as this is the best way to prevent glaucoma. If you or a loved one think you are developing glaucoma and have limited access to health care, the Downtown Clinic (located on Second Street) partners with the Snow Range Vision Center and the Laramie Vision Clinic.
