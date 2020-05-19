BONE RECORDS by Heather Beasley, virtual reading by Relative Theatrics as part of PLAYWRIGHTS VOICED, will take place May 20 at 7pm on YouTube livestream. For more information go to www.relativetheatrics.com or facebook.com/RelativeTheatrics.
DEAD MEAT by Paige Zubel, virtual reading by Relative Theatrics as part of PLAYWRIGHTS VOICED, will take place May 21 at 7pm on YouTube livestream. For more information go to www.relativetheatrics.com or facebook.com/RelativeTheatrics.
AND THE WIND HOWLS by Leean Kim Torske, virtual reading by Relative Theatrics as part of PLAYWRIGHTS VOICED, will take place May 22 at 7pm on YouTube livestream. For more information go to www.relativetheatrics.com or facebook.com/RelativeTheatrics.
MAN UP by Cordelia Zars, virtual reading by Relative Theatrics as part of PLAYWRIGHTS VOICED, will take place May 23 at 7pm on YouTube livestream. For more information go to www.relativetheatrics.com or facebook.com/RelativeTheatrics.
