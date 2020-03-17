Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
TUESDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY is canceling its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Watch this space for news about the April meeting. Contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541
PROGREESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE will not meet on 3/17. Please send your notices/messages to Ali Grossman, wyomingvideographer@gmail.com who will post them on the PVA Laramie Facebook page for March. Thank you.
PRAYERS & SQUARES MEETING at 9 a.m. in Room 1 of Hunter Hall in St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Anyone interested in sewing is welcome. No experience is necessary. Call Cathy at 760-2512 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
18 AARP DRIVER SAFETY COURSE will be offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Epson Center, 1516 N. 3rd St. For more information and to enroll call 745-5116
INSIDE IVINSON event will be cancelled.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA Group Meetings are postponed indefinitely. Please go to www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information
