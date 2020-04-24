ACSD No. 1 Suspends Be the Light Wyoming Campaign at Laramie HS
Albany County School District No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie has suspended the Be the Light Wyoming Campaign at Laramie High School until further notice. Laramie High School has participated in the statewide event the last two Friday nights to celebrate and recognize the Class of 2020 and the first responders, medical personnel, and essential workers battling COVID-19. However, the April 17 event resulted in students getting out of cars and not observing social distancing guidelines.
“I want to remind our community that this is the time to be diligent about social distancing and observing safe practices to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread in our community," Yennie said in a statement. "We cannot let our guard down, and we all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and each other safe.”
UW introduces advanced degree options for 2020 graduates
Given the uncertainty facing many graduates from the 2020 class, the University of Wyoming has offered an option for continuing education.
As graduates across the nation prepare to enter a volatile job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s Office of Graduate Education has worked with various campus programs to admit students to pursue advanced degrees in their chosen fields. The programs have extended their application deadlines to accommodate those students whose plans have been affected by global economic difficulties stemming from COVID-19.
Prospective students are encouraged to reach out directly to their programs of interest to learn more about the admissions process and academic opportunities at www.uwyo.edu/uwgrad/. A list of graduate programs also is available at www.uwyo.edu/uwgrad/prospective/academic.html and includes information about programs with distance education and certificate options.
For more information, email Julie Sheldon, UW Office of Graduate Education, at jsheldo2@uwyo.edu.
UW professor is first author of study on other variables affecting coronavirus numbers worldwide
A University of Wyoming researcher was part of a team that recently studied correlations between a dozen environmental, economic and health variables with persons who contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in 14 countries.
More specifically, statistical analysis indicates that, among the 12 variables, the diabetes percentage of the total population and the extent of the population ages 65 and older in each country are correlated most strongly with the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in these countries.
“In this study, we looked at some other parameters that usually have not been considered in the current studies, such as the economic conditions, air pollution, age 65, diabetes, and so many other parameters, and suggested that age 65 and diabetes are the most important variables,” Pejman Tahmasebi, an assistant professor in UW’s Department of Petroleum Engineering, said in a release.
Tahmasebi was first author of a paper titled “How Do Environmental, Economic and Health Factors Influence Regional Vulnerability to COVID-19,” that was recently posted in preprint on medRxiv, an internet site that distributes unpublished manuscripts about health sciences.
The paper has been submitted to the Journal of the Swiss School of Public Health, a peer-reviewed general medical journal. The paper has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Other researchers involved in the study were from the Imperial College London, the University of Manchester in Manchester and the University of Southern California.
Other studies on the coronavirus have focused on measures, including social distancing, school closures, banning public gatherings and lockdowns at various levels that have been used to slow the pandemic, Tahmasebi said.
“In this study, we tried to look at this crisis from a different angle and say that it is not all about social distancing and other factors,” he said. “Some of the reasons that can increase the total number of deaths are uncontrollable, such as age, diabetes, etc. So, we are not saying that social distancing is wrong or ineffective, but there are some other parameters that define the vulnerability. For the parameters, we tried to select a combination of health, environment and economic, and came up with those parameters that are representative of those factors and ‘may be’ related for COVID-19.”
Countries that were part of the study include Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Iran, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The countries were chosen because mortality statistics have been available to the public from the emergence of COVID-19.
The variables looked at included prevalence of obesity among adults; diabetes; cancer; smoking; insufficient physical activity among adults aged 18-plus; high blood pressure; high total cholesterol among adults aged 25-plus; population aged 65 years or older; population ages 15-64; CO2 per capita emission; gross domestic product; and gross domestic income.
As of April 23, there were nearly 2.65 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 184,643 deaths due to the pandemic, according to the report published by Johns Hopkins University.
Persons can be exposed to the coronavirus through touching one’s own face or contracting it from another through airborne measures, Tahmasebi says. He adds it also has been shown that someone who contracts the coronavirus and recovers can potentially get the virus again.
“The recovered cases will still have those unrecoverable symptoms of COVID-19 in their lungs and neural system,” he says. “However, as I mentioned, we tried to say that people with those other diseases and (certain) ages should take social distancing more seriously.”
Data for this study were provided by the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the Emission Database for Global Atmospheric Research of the European Commission.
Carbon storage project advances with $15.2 million in federal funding
Plans for a commercial-scale geological carbon dioxide storage complex near Gillette have taken a major step forward with its selection for a $15.2 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory.
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources, Basin Electric Power Cooperative and other partners are working to develop a site near Basin Electric’s 385-megawatt Dry Fork Station and the Wyoming Integrated Test Center to store over 50 million metric tons of CO2 underground.
The three-year, $19.1 million project is the third phase under the Department of Energy’s Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) initiative, which seeks to help mitigate CO2 emissions from consumption of fossil fuels. No CO2 will be injected during this stage. The Dry Fork Station project and others selected by the agency aim to develop integrated carbon capture and storage complexes that are constructed and permitted for operation between 2025 and 2030.
“We have successfully demonstrated the feasibility of safely, permanently and economically storing CO2 in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, the largest coal-producing region in the nation,” SER's director of research and project manager Scott Quillinan said in a press release. “Now, we’re moving forward with final testing to confirm our findings -- and the pursuit of necessary state and federal permits to move to the final stage, which is commercialization and construction.”
Over the next three years, the project partners intend to conduct rigorous, commercial-scale surface and subsurface testing, data assessment and modeling; prepare and file permits for construction with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality; integrate this project with a separately funded CO2 capture study by Membrane Technology and Research Inc.; and conduct the required National Environmental Policy Act analyses in support of eventual commercialization of the site.
Joining SER’s Center for Economic Geology Research, Basin Electric and MTR as partners in the project are the Energy and Environmental Research Center; Advanced Resources International Inc.; Carbon GeoCycle Inc.; Denbury Resources Inc.; Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Schlumberger. Other UW participants are the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, the College of Business and the College of Law.
In addition to the $15.2 million in federal funding, Basin Electric is contributing $1.5 million, and UW’s cost-sharing contribution is $2.4 million.
The Powder River Basin produces about 40% of all coal consumed in the United States, and it also is home to existing CO2 pipelines for oil and gas operations, including fields suitable for use of CO2 for enhanced oil recovery.
“The award of the Phase 3 CarbonSAFE project is a tremendous milestone that further demonstrates Wyoming’s commitment to innovative carbon management,” SER Executive Director Holly Krutka said. “This award is based on years of dedication by faculty, staff, stakeholders around the state and project partners. I thank all involved for their commitment to date, and I look forward to this group continuing to demonstrate excellence for years to come.”
The mission of UW’s Center for Economic Geology Research (CEGR) includes addressing challenges in Wyoming’s fossil fuel and mineral industries. Research projects at CEGR explore opportunities to use Wyoming’s distinctive geology for energy storage, critical materials development, CO2 sequestration, improved oil and gas recovery, and more. CEGR is dedicated to developing these opportunities to diversify Wyoming’s economy and to maintain competitiveness in a low-carbon energy future.
Survey: Wyoming Doctors Feeling Impact of COVID-19
A survey of Wyoming physicians shows significant disruption of their practices related to novel coronavirus COVID-19, including financial distress.
In addition to financial impacts, Wyoming doctors noted significant concerns with supplies and materials. Eighty-four percent report disruptions in current supply chain or procurement of materials, specifically personal protective equipment. In addition, 86% report that they have not been able to identify alternatives for purchasing needed supplies.
The Wyoming Medical Society — in collaboration with the Wyoming Telehealth Network, based at the University of Wyoming — surveyed physicians across the state March 19-April 8 to understand the impact of COVID-19 on primary care practices and providers. Eighty-three doctors responded.
In response to questions about how COVID-19 has affected their practices, providers report that disruption is the current norm, and they are experiencing financial strain that they expect to continue. Some 70% of respondents say they’ve seen an increase in cancellations; 46% report and anticipate significant administrative interruptions; and 62% currently experience or anticipate cash flow issues.
Asked about the state’s response to the pandemic, 49% say information from the state to help make informed patient and practice decisions has been at least “adequate” or “very adequate.” Physicians report that Wyoming needs to continue to emphasize the importance of people staying home and maintaining social distancing, and prioritizing testing.
Among Wyoming physicians, telehealth use is on the rise, with 54% of respondents reporting that they are using telehealth in their practices and 58 percent reporting that they have encouraged patients to consider telehealth. For providers using or considering using telehealth, they are seeking additional resources and information in several areas, including rapidly changing billing and reimbursement practices; patient access issues; resources on telehealth use and technology; and information on practice policies and procedures.
The Wyoming Medical Society provides representation, advocacy and service to Wyoming physicians, anticipating and responding swiftly to the rapidly changing health care environment. Learn more at www.wyomed.org.
The Wyoming Telehealth Network serves as a statewide hub, connecting everyone with an interest in telehealth by providing access to telehealth technology, resources and education. The network is a legislatively mandated activity of the Wyoming Telehealth Consortium and is financially supported through the Wyoming Department of Health, Office of Rural Health and the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities in UW’s College of Health Sciences.
