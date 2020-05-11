Ivinson’s billing practices need workIs anyone else having problems with billings from Ivinson Memorial Hospital? Must be, because when I tried to call about it this morning, I was down the queue a bit.
For six months or so I’ve been getting bills that say i made payments that in no way actually reflect the amounts I wrote out on checks to them. They bill me for services for which I’ve already paid. Despite many letters and phone calls, this continues. Now they are threatening me with a collection agency.
I was told that the new billing system has “problems.” One would think 6 months or more would have been ample time to fix it. They don’t seem to comprehend that a bill should show previous balance, actual amount paid, new charges, and new balance--how hard is that?
I’m tired of this “problem” and of feeling harassed and threatened when I’ve made payments all along. I’m tired of dealing with billing in Laramie and their billing department in Denver. This is not acceptable practice for a community hospital. Those whom they are billing are already stressed due to illness and/or injury. Ivinson should not add to that.
Carol Smith
Laramie
