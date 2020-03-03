One of the surprises of this year’s legislative session has been the debate about Wyoming’s potential purchase of more than 1 million acres of surface land and 4 million acres of mineral rights in southern Wyoming.
In the 1860s, when the federal government was trying to encourage the construction of the transcontinental railroad, one of the incentives it gave the railroads was ownership of lands on either side of the railroad that was ultimately constructed. The government gave the railroads alternating sections of land along their lines, resulting in a “checkerboard” pattern of private and government land ownership extending 20 miles on either side of the Union Pacific Railroad. Except for some individual parcels, these lands have changed hands only twice in the ensuing years.
Today, our state officials are exploring whether to move forward in trying to purchase these lands after their previous owner, Anadarko Petroleum, was purchased by another natural resource company. This opportunity has never come up before and may never come up again.
The question our legislators are debating is whether purchasing the checkerboard lands would be a wise decision. Our legislators appear to have accepted the difficult financial situation our state is in and are reluctant to pay the steep sum that acquiring this land would require. At the same time, the mineral rights that come with the land, as well as the increased public access to state lands, make purchase of the lands a very appealing investment.
The question that our legislators appear to be wrestling with is whether the purchase of these lands now will put Wyoming in a better position in the future. Fortunately, this is precisely the question our legislators should be asking.
As has been established many times, our state is in a difficult financial position that is unlikely to resolve itself. It will almost certainly require some new action on the part of our state government to fix Wyoming’s future financial outlook. This potential land purchase could provide a major tool in addressing these problems.
Those in favor of the purchase have pointed to the possibility of increased mineral leasing as a new source of state revenue. Parts of the land for sale include both existing and untapped mineral resources – especially oil. As our legislators consider this purchase, several have indicated that they are considering it in investment terms: is this purchase likely to result in a long-term increase in state funds? As long as those legislators are looking at the investment using a forward-thinking perspective, this is an excellent basis for evaluating this purchase.
Those opposing the purchase have mainly raised concerns about spending the money that this purchase would require at a time when state funds are already in short supply. While the purchase price has not been determined, estimates have ranged from $400 million to $2 billion. At a time when our state budget is already strained, our legislators are right to be concerned at the prospect of a multi-billion dollar purchase, even if the purchase funds would likely come from state investment dollars, rather than the general fund.
Fortunately, the legislation currently pending does not require our legislature to make an either/or decision right now. The bill currently making its way through the Legislature would authorize our statewide elected officials to engage in negotiations regarding the purchase of the land.
If a deal is reached, under the current legislation, the Legislature would then have 60 days to approve the terms of the agreement. While this would likely require a special session of the Legislature, that is a worthwhile use of legislative time. This purchase would increase our state’s overall land holdings by approximately one-third. A decision with such a significant impact on our state’s assets and finances should be considered by the Legislature.
Given the current state of affairs, there is little downside to the Legislature passing this bill. Even if the ultimate purchase price is too high or the potential returns are too low, our legislature should be exploring options to increase future revenues. We need to look for long-term solutions to our state’s budget issues, and if some of the issues can be addressed by purchasing this land and increasing revenues, we should at least take the time to figure out whether this is a viable part of the solution.
The bigger question for our legislature will almost certainly come when the actual purchase price and likely return on investment are clearer. But refusing to even entertain the idea at this point would be a mistake.
Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.
