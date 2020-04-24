Community lines up to support doughnut shopCHEYENNE – At Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew, everyone is family. JJ Steelman runs the coffee operation, his brothers, sister and wife bake the goods and run the coffee, and his Aunt Holly has been their front counter server since the shop opened.
So when Steelman and his father, Fred Boykin, realized they wouldn’t be able to fund their operation much longer with the situation surrounding coronavirus, it was a serious matter.
“Everyone would have lost out if we had to close,” Steelman said Monday. “This was everybody’s livelihood.”
On Thursday, Boykin called Steelman with the news that Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew would not be receiving a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program due to a lack of funding. And Friday night, Steelman turned to Facebook to tell the community about their dire financial situation.
By midnight Friday, local residents had placed almost 2,000 pre-orders for the next day.
“It overwhelmed my dad to the point where it was the first time I saw him cry in years with happy tears,” Steelman said.
Cars filled with residents waited in line for hours Saturday to buy doughnuts and coffee, and Steelman said they received hefty tips throughout the entire day. One anonymous giver handed over an envelope with their stimulus payment that contained $1,400 to help keep the business afloat.
“The heart of the city has touched us all,” Steelman said. “It means everything.”
— Wyoming Tribune Eagle
80th birthday parade surprises Powell womanPOWELL — As Barbara Vanderkelen’s 80th birthday approached, her family planned to celebrate with a trip to Arizona.
When the trip had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were at a loss,” said Kelly Laughlin, her daughter.
“Then we reached out to our community,” she said. “We were not disappointed!”
Family and friends came together to celebrate Vanderkelen’s birthday April 9.
Jessica Laughlin, Vanderkelen’s granddaughter, organized a parade featuring more than a dozen cars and a motorcycle, honking their horns with handcrafted signs with birthday wishes. A fireman joined in with his pickup flashing red lights.
“It was so much fun watching Mom wave to all the kids waving back and yelling ‘Happy Birthday Grandma’ to someone most had never met,” Kelly Laughlin said.
Vanderkelen has an apartment at Rocky Mountain Manor, though “she’s been staying with us while waiting out the virus,” Laughlin said. “We’re able to keep her safe and be there for her when she gets worried or lonely.”
Vanderkelen’s fellow manor residents were still able to be involved in the birthday celebration, however. Dusti Nalley at Blair’s Super Market created a “frog” cake that was delivered to Rocky Mountain Manor to share with residents and staff.
Then, manor manager Cindy Ibarra asked all the residents on Vanderkelen’s side of the building to come outside and sing “Happy Birthday” when Vanderkelen and Laughlin drove by.
“It was awesome to see everyone singing and waving,” Laughlin said.
— Powell Tribune
‘Front Porch Project’ gets pictures of quarantine lifestyleDOUGLAS — Douglas photographer Anna Gusse, of Anna K. Creative Photography, said she felt an immediate need to do something positive during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The Front Porch Project was started by photographers who saw a need for something positive in these times of uncertainty. When I saw a fellow photographer from South Dakota doing them, I immediately knew this town would love to participate. I had to spread some joy!” Gusse said.
Families were excited to book sessions with her – which, by the way are free – to document this time of home isolation. Gusse suggested clients choose a person, animal shelter or food drive to donate to – a way to pass the kindness on to others.
“I didn’t want anything for doing this. Being a part of it has helped me stay connected with the amazing families in the community who I enjoy seeing during my sessions. I was missing them terribly during this time. It’s made me feel like I did something good during a time of so much uncertainty,” she said.
Gusse’s been taking pictures in Douglas for seven years. Her interest in photography started in high school when she took a photography class, then she went on to college and received a bachelors of science with a minor in arts.
“I always have my camera by my side, doing a few friends’ engagements, family photos and a couple weddings for free before even giving myself a title or business – it was just for fun! After having my son I needed to give myself an outlet and again started taking photos, which lead to my little photography business that this wonderful community has supported so amazingly. I am so blessed,” she said.
— Douglas Budget
Casper musician, family, play for 24 hours to raise moneyCASPER — Casper music staple Chad Lore and his sons raised more than $2,000 for charities by entertaining from their home for 24 hours with their online Music Marathon 2020.
People tuned into on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel (which will link from his Facebook) between Saturday morning and Sunday morning to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.
Viewers could donate if they wished in the virtual tip jar for the Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper Children’s Theater, which have had to cancel fundraisers and major ticketed performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Music Marathon 2020 is the kind of thing that happens when you listen to your teenagers, Lore said. He started an annual Good Friday Music Marathon to raise funds for local causes. He and guest musicians would perform in the 12-hour shows, but the event wasn’t possible this year. So Lore and his sons, 15-year-old Luke and 12-year-old Sam, decided to offer a virtual version by themselves. The boys decided that only 12 hours would be “lame,” Lore explained. So it had to be 24 hours.
— Casper Star-Tribune
Gillette launches ‘adopt-a-senior’ program to help high schoolersGILLETTE — Two Gillette mothers have organized an adopt-a-senior program to help the region’s high school seniors deal with the uncommon circumstances.
The seniors are now going to school online after a Gov. Mark Gordon decision that keeps school buildings closed through April 30. Sports have been canceled and proms and graduation ceremonies are in jeopardy until it is known whether that April 30 date will be extended.
Brandi Brockmoller and Beth Raab, who each have senior children attending Thunder Basin High School, organized a Facebook group Sunday titled “Adopt a 2020 Gillette, Wright, Rozet, and Moorcroft High School Senior.”
By Tuesday evening the group had almost 1,400 members.
“We both have a senior, and so our hearts are kind of broken for them that their senior year has kind of been squashed,” Brockmoller said. “We’re hoping to spread the word and get more people to post their kiddos and let somebody adopt them and show them some joy.”
The program works by having parents or the seniors themselves post photos and add a paragraph about the seniors’ stories. Members of the group can comment on the posts saying that they want to “adopt” the senior. If they are the first comment, Brockmoller or Raab can confirm, and that senior will be off the market for adoption.
“Those adopting will reach out to the person who posted to get an address to send the senior items or drop them off if they are local,” Brockmoller wrote in the Facebook group. Suggested items include letters of encouragement, gift cards, mementos, cards or gift baskets. “consider buying local,” they said.
— Gillette News-Record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.