By the numbers

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 13

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 11

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8

Crook: 3

Fremont: 41

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 60

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 9

Teton: 56

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 275

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 13

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 4

Carbon: 0

Converse: 5

Crook: 0

Fremont: 7

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 26

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 8

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 3

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 4

Teton: 26

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 97

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 13

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 8

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 9

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 10

Laramie: 27

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 16

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Sheridan: 11

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 2

Teton: 36

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 2

Total: 140