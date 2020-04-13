Wyoming recorded its first death attributed to the coronavirus Monday.
Gov. Mark Gordon and Sean McCallister, chief executive officer for the Johnson County Healthcare Center, both confirmed that the person who died was an older man from Johnson County who had underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk for complications from coronavirus.
McCallister said the man had been hospitalized for one day before his death.
“While we’ve learned most people who are infected are able to recover at home without medical care, we also know people who are aged 65 and older and people who have medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weak immune systems are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer.
Gov. Mark Gordon expressed sympathy for the man’s family in a statement.
"I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19,” Gordon said in a statement. “This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”
“First and foremost, JCHC wants to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient,” McCalister said in a statement quoted by the Buffalo Bulletin. “While we have yet to experience the magnitude of outbreak in Johnson County as some larger cities across the U.S., a related death is very sobering.”
Wyoming is the last state to see a death attributed to the coronavirus.
However, the state will probably see a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week of April and peak in mid-May, according to several health officials in the state.
Dr. Nick Stamato, chief of medical staff for Campbell County Health in Gillette, said most of the computer models for the spread of COVID-19 show a surge in cases in the last week of April, with the number cases in the state peaking in the first or second week of May.
In Fremont County, which has the third-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, Dr. Brian Gee, the county’s health officer, warned that even after the number of new cases begins to decline, the public emergency will not be over.
“The peak has to come down,” he said. “We’re going to have to maintain these physical distancing tools we’ve been doing … onward into the spring and into the summer.”
On Monday, the state Health Department said five new cases had been detected in the state, bringing its total to 275. New cases were reported in Fremont, Laramie and Sweetwater counties.
Platte and Weston counties remain the only counties in the state without a confirmed coronavirus case.
As of Monday afternoon, Laramie County had 60 cases; Teton County had 56; Fremont County had 41; Natrona had 33; Sheridan had 12; Johnson and Campbell had 11; Sweetwater had nine; Converse had eight; Albany, Lincoln and Washakie had five; Carbon and Uinta had four, and Crook and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties had one case each.
The number of those patients who had fully recovered also increased, growing by two on Monday to total 138.
The highest number of recoveries was found in Teton County at 35.
In other developments:
Jobless fund: An analysis by the Tax Foundation reported that Wyoming’s unemployment insurance trust fund is by far the strongest in the nation. The Foundation reported that, based on unemployment claims filed through April 4, the fund can pay for unemployment claims for 321 weeks — a little more than six years. The fund contains more than $431 million. Florida’s unemployment insurance fund contains enough money to pay claims for 90 weeks, putting that state in second place behind Wyoming. California is in last place with enough money to pay claims for less than one month.
Court restrictions: Wyoming’s Supreme Court has extended its restrictions on court operations until May 31. The court last week said that all in-person proceedings in circuit and district courts, as well as in the Supreme Court, will be suspended until May 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The court in March first imposed the restrictions, but originally, they were to end April 10. The court has also announced it will review its orders on May 20 to determine whether they will be extended or canceled.
Economic comeback: Wyoming’s economic recovery from the coronavirus epidemic will be a fairly long process, according to a legislator who has a doctorate in economics. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said the comeback from the slowdown that has resulted from business closures and self-isolation will also be difficult. Case said much of the recovery progress will depend on the mindset of Wyoming’s residents. “People are going to be used to doing things a different way, and they may not have their previous levels of eating out, for example, or going to the movies,” he said.
Women’s Center case: A staff member at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Corrections. The DOC, in a news release, said the staff member’s access to the Women’s Center was very limited and there does not appear to be any heightened risk to inmates. Four staff members who had direct contact with the infected person are on self-quarantine, but have shown no symptoms of the illness.
Teton numbers: Teton County’s coronavirus infection rate is the highest in the state at 230 per 100,000 people. The county has the second-highest coronavirus case count in the state at 56. Jodie Pond, director of the Teton County Health Department, said the high number of cases can be traced in part to travel into the community by tourists and residents leaving the community to visit other areas She noted other ski towns have also been hard hit by the virus.
Budget problems: Cheyenne officials are bracing for a difficult budgeting process this year because of declines in revenues created by the COVID-19 epidemic. Towns across Wyoming are preparing for a loss of up to 25% in sales tax revenue because of the economic slowdowns caused by business closures and restrictions on social interaction. “When you’re developing a budget that has to be to the city council by May 15 … It’s just really hard, because a lot of difficult decisions need to be made,” said city Treasurer Robin Lockman.
Antler hunters: Officials believe it may be difficult to keep out-of-state visitors from taking part in the opening day of antler collection in northwestern Wyoming on May 1. Because the gathering of antlers shed by elk does not require a permit, there is no way to prevent people from outside the state from traveling to Wyoming. “I don’t see stopping people,” said Chris Dippel, deputy manager for the National Elk Refuge. “Instead of 800 or 1,000 people, we may get 600 or something like that. There may be a few folks who follow that guideline.”
Feeding the essential: A group of Casper businesses has started delivering meals to health care workers, grocery store employees, first responders and other essential workers. Coldwell Banker/The Legacy Group, Occasions by Cory and the Cottage Cafe have launched “Feed the Front Line. Casper” to provide meals to the individuals. Community donations pay for the meals prepared by Occasions by Cory, the Cottage Cafe and several other food and beverage establishments.
Printing more masks: A Campbell County High School teacher is using 3D printers borrowed from the school to manufacture face shields and “ear savers.” Brandon Cone is running five 3D printers in his home to create both products for health care workers in the area. He said he has so far produced about 175 face shields — a transparent screen that prevents health care workers from being exposed to the virus — and about 100 “ear savers,” plastic strips that connect to the elastic on face masks so the elastic doesn’t cut into people’s ears.
