The Alliance for Renewable Energy hopes for a cleaner and more sustainable future for energy and industry in Laramie.
With some projects and accomplishments taken care of, the ARE is continuing to reach out, build up participation and decide what’s next.
Martha Martinez del Rio, ARE’s president, said the group was excited and encouraged by city council’s unanimous support of a carbon-neutral resolution of intent in March, which states the goal of making Laramie carbon-neutral by 2050.
“We put a lot of energy into community organizing and education, trying to get city council to pass the carbon- neutral resolution, so we’re sort of revamping ourselves and trying to figure out where we can go,” Martinez said. “We have now a city that has committed, in some form and fashion, to carbon neutrality, and so the next steps are trying to get a community plan.”
Achieving the goal of carbon neutrality within the next 30 years is something that requires no small amount of data. To that end, the ARE has been working with UW students through the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
Rachael Budowle, assistant professor at the Haub School, said her students have coordinated with the ARE since the group started. During the most recent spring semester, despite COVID-19 pandemic hurdles, groups of students, mentored by Monika Leininger of the ARE, worked with city officials and contacts in energy, industry and transportation on projects to forge ahead toward that goal.
“One of them was to conduct a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory, which was the first one that Laramie has ever done,” Budowle said. “These students are pretty amazing, and they work really professionally with ARE and the city of Laramie to produce these tangible projects that are really key to moving these emissions reduction strategies forward.”
The study, by UW students Emily Hakert, Zayne Hebbler, Rachel Post and Caleb Rothwell, identified where and how much greenhouse gas was being emitted by various sources within Laramie city limits, including UW itself. According to the report, more than half of Laramie’s emissions are in the industrial energy sector, followed residential energy — waste, transportation and commercial energy account for less than a quarter.
Their findings are available in full on ARE’s website: wearelaramie.org.
“Now we have a good baseline, we know where we’re starting,” Budowle said. “As the city of Laramie makes progress reducing emissions, then they can update that inventory to see how those emissions are changing with those various interventions.”
Budowle said as far as her own experience goes, the reaction from those the students reached out to and worked with has been positive.
“These students have been really welcomed, and I think they do a really good job and hopefully learned through the courses, how to engage thoughtfully with community stakeholders,” Budowle said. “What’s cost effective, what’s timely, what would be easy, what would be difficult, what would be politically challenging — there are a lot of questions you can ask for how you want to make those reductions.”
The students’ past and future work will be important for putting together a feasible and beneficial plan for the community, Budowle said.
“These are community decisions, so that’s where we can be the most helpful: providing the information to soundly make those decisions,” Budowle said. “That’s the value of the students’ work. They can do that background digging: see what’s been successful in other communities, and also take into consideration the contextual information in Laramie and sort of fuse those two things together.”
While such data may help establish a plan for further action, the impact of COVID-19-related shutdowns and expenses remains to be felt.
“It’s going to be interesting with budget-cutting and stuff, how the city can go ahead and reach those goals,” Martinez said. “We have helped a little bit and we’re there to help again.”
The ARE plans to continue community outreach and education efforts in the near future to maintain its momentum, including a webinar about solar energy tax incentives on July 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Martinez said the Alliance for Renewable Energy has about 20 active members so far and a “huge” mailing list of 500 residents who want to stay looped in.
“It’s something that’s on a lot of people’s minds, so if we have a local resource that can help people do something, that’s what’s important,” Martinez said.
