CHEYENNE – Sue Wilson knows the state Legislature will have plenty on its plate in the coming months.
As chairwoman of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, the four-term state representative and her fellow committee members will be some of the primary lawmakers tasked with providing a legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic and its wide-ranging effects.
Wilson, who is a Republican, announced her plan this week to seek reelection in House District 7, partially out of her hope that she can help the state navigate the turbulence brought on by COVID-19.
“To be honest, I have no intention of staying around forever, but now that I’ve been appointed chairman of the Labor Committee, I feel a responsibility to use my health care background in that position for at least another term,” Wilson said.
Yet while her committee will take on COVID-19 issues following the Management Council’s meeting April 16, Wilson doesn’t want that to detract too much from other legislative work she hopes to get done over the interim session.
“We can’t just abandon everything else that we do to work on coronavirus, because hopefully it’ll be gone by August or something like that,” the representative said.
One priority she hopes to not lose sight of is to improve accessibility to Wyoming’s mental health and substance abuse services.
For example, a bill signed into law last month sets up a program aiming to improve outcomes for people who have recently left the state’s criminal justice system. A collaboration between the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the effort requires a report back to the committee on the departments’ progress by Sept. 1.
“That’s something that we very much need to follow up on and make sure that works,” Wilson said of the legislation. “We can’t let go of everything.”
Looking back at her time in the House since 2013, Wilson pointed to several pieces of useful legislation that she helped guide to the finish line. In 2015, one of her bills that became law entered Wyoming into a compact to expedite the process for physicians licensed in one state to become licensed in another – something that has proven useful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this year’s session, Wilson sponsored a bill creating a statewide school nurse – something 41 other states already have – that became law last month.
“Actually, the school nurses brought that bill to me, so a lot of times I hear from people going, ‘Here’s the situation, here’s an issue,’” said Wilson, who spent part of her career working in an administrative role with health care facilities.
If reelected, she hopes to continue her focus on health care issues, though she acknowledged the wheels of progress can move slowly.
“Sometimes, it feels like you’re chipping away at a mountain with the plastic spork, but you just can’t give up,” Wilson said. “We have some rural access problems, but we’ve got some wonderful, committed providers, and I’m just bound and determined that I’m going to keep working on it.”
No challengers for the House seat have emerged so far, though there’s still plenty of time, given the candidate filing period runs from mid- to late May.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3.
