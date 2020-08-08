When Mark Gordon, now Governor of Wyoming, first ran for the office a couple of years ago, he didn’t know a huge part of his job would become trying to manage a statewide outbreak of a virus that has brought about a global pandemic.
Nevertheless, that’s what has happened.
Gordon engages in a weekly news conference now, introducing new decisions and plans for dealing with coronavirus in Wyoming, and answering questions about them.
We’re reminded of when former President Bill Clinton campaigned in Riverton on behalf of wife Hillary in 2008, he talked a bit about what he imagined being president would be like, compared what it actually was.
The biggest difference, he said, was the thing Gordon is experiencing now: having to manage, unexpectedly, important issues that had never really crossed your mind when you were a candidate.
Because of this, Clinton said, he didn’t have nearly as much time to work on the agenda he hoped to implement, or addressing the issues outside his agenda that he knew he would inherit, or managing personnel matters that were his and his alone to manage, or the day-to-day administrative tasks that any president and staff must handle.
Mark Gordon probably doesn’t feel he has much in common with Bill Clinton, but any chief executive can identify with this characteristic of office. You get elected largely on what you’ve done, what you say you intend to do, as well, implicitly, as the voters’ confidence that you can handle whatever comes up.
Gov. Gordon is getting a healthy dose of the latter right about now.
As for the specific nuts and bolts of coronavirus in Wyoming, Gordon has opted to keep existing public health guidance in place into the middle of August. This consists, primarily, of a continuing limitation in the size of crowds authorized to assemble in the state, along with recommendations, but not requirements, about physical distancing, wearing masks, and isolating ourselves if we feel we may have the symptoms of coronavirus or have been exposed to someone who does.
Everyone wishes the proper course of action were obvious by now, but in recent weeks, Wyoming’s COVID numbers have exceeded, considerably, the level at which Wyoming schools were shut down, its sports seasons canceled, and several categories of its businesses ordered to shut.
A fair case can be made that the coronavirus situation in Wyoming is worse now than it was when the state took far more drastic measures than Gordon is now requiring.
This is the tap dance — or perhaps the high-wire act — that the governor and the rest of us must perform in the summer of 2020.
With our pass-through tourism season peaking, with the start of school approaching, with the virus numbers now regularly setting records, with an election nearing, and with summer now half over, things aren’t going to get any easier — either for the man in Cheyenne or the rest of us.
Steve Peck has been the publisher of the Riverton Ranger since 2007 and is a trustee of Central Wyoming College.
(0) comments
