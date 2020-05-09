A proposal to annex 24.3 acres of land on the edge of West Laramie and build an assortment of homes and apartment buildings on 96 lots moved forward during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Laramie City Council. Current West Laramie residents who live adjacent to the property expressed concerns that such a plan would be too drastic a departure from West Laramie’s rural lifestyle and would overload its infrastructure.
The vote to move toward annexation passed with only council-member Charles McKinney dissenting, while the vote to classify the land for medium-density and multifamily dwellings was opposed by McKinney and council-member Jayne Pearce.
Almost all meeting discussion and comments during the public hearing focused on the post-annex classification of the land rather than annexing it at all. West Laramie resident Reba Nordin referred to Laramie’s municipal code to protest advancing to R2, R2m, and R3 so quickly, saying it would be out of place in West Laramie.
The section of Laramie’s Unified Development Code that Nordin read during the meeting, 15.08.20, is as follows:
“The residential zoning district contained in this section are intended to … protect the scale and character of existing residential neighborhoods and community character. …”
“It seems the whole idea of zoning progression is to create a cohesive area,” Nordin said. “The way your zoning goes is RR, which is rural residential, LR, which is limited residential, to R1, then R2, then R2m, and then R3.
“The western border of this subdivision is surrounded by agricultural property. The southern part of this subdivision is surrounded by rural residential. The eastern part is just a road, the land across from it is undeveloped, and the north is R3 and it’s a parcel of city land that has a tree and a pump house on it,” Nordin said. “Keeping this in consideration with your guys’ code, wouldn’t it make more sense with the cohesiveness of what is already existing to go from RR off of Riverside, to LR, then to R1, and maybe R2?”
Matthew Cox, associate planner for the city, said the development fits within the code and that new housing is needed and would draw (and fund) further development and investment into the area.
“With all these uses as well as the density and the housing need that we have in Laramie, we do find that R2, R2M, and R3 are appropriate land uses for this,” Cox said. “R3 especially, even though it is only a portion of this land, offering 36 units of housing that isn’t your traditional single-family or townhome — it offers a wider variety of income in this area.”
Cox also noted that WyoTech purchased an adjacent parcel of land and intends to develop it into a campus environment.
West Laramie resident Ryan Reynolds also expressed concern for the zoning plans.
“People in West Laramie love having the rural feel — it feels to us like 0 to 100, we’re going to go quickly to a very dense population,” Reynolds said. “We just wish that it would be to RR to R1, we think that would be a much more natural progression and not so stark.”
The next reading of the proposal, with a final vote, is scheduled for the next council meeting on May 19. Those wishing to comment are asked to call or email city council ahead of time for the sake of keeping meetings running smoothly, and meetings can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page or on Zoom with the meeting ID #853814654. Meeting materials and full audio recordings of council meetings can be found at cityoflaramie.org.
