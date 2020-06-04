In the beginning, America was nothing more than a promise. Those promises were broken one by one because people who knew what’s right wouldn’t do it.
Thomas Jefferson promised “all people are created equal.” The first broken promise. Our greatest founder during daylight forced sex on slave women after sundown. Nothing better represented the dualism of America’s promises until the election of Donald Trump.
From slavery to marginalization of women, destruction of Native Peoples, Jim Crow, internment of Japanese-Americans, and exploitation of working people and immigrants, we always fell short.
Despite that history, America had great promise. The loftiness of the promise was sufficient unto itself, motivating workers to build, entrepreneurs to invest, teachers to teach, students to learn, good-hearted, honest Americans to run for office, voters to vote.
Those left behind waited patiently, believing America would eventually keep its promise. Racial and religious minorities, Native Americans, women and others were sustained by their faith that the promise would eventually be fulfilled. The promise was worth the wait. That promise brought people here from every other nation. With hard work, they were convinced they could be a part of the promise, which Americans put in writing in the most significant documents in world history, beginning with the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
We ordained and established the Constitution for the purpose of forming “a more perfect union” and to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
The day after America celebrated Independence Day 1852, abolitionist Frederick Douglas said that for slaves, the Fourth of July reveals fraudulent rejoicing “to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.”
Abraham Lincoln came to Gettysburg as the Civil War was ending, vowing the promise would be kept. Looking across a battlefield where thousands died, Lincoln said, “we highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
It was not to be. Lincoln was assassinated. His successor ignored those once “self-evident” truths. Reconstruction failed. Jim Crow arrived. The promise was forsaken for another century.
Martin Luther King Jr. provided us an analogy. “America defaulted on its promissory note as far as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, American has given the Negro people a bad check, which came back marked ‘insufficient funds.’”
America has issued bad checks to many people, defaulting on promises to people of color, women, working families, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and refugees, to name a few.
There were the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court gutted them, sanctioned gerrymandering, and allowed dark money to ruin politics. The people’s vote was sidestepped using the Electoral College, an anachronism established to give powerful interests the wriggle room needed to hedge on America’s most sacred promises.
This president defaults on the nation’s revered promises as blithely as if they were his personal debts. Indeed, Trump and his accomplices are telling us those promises shouldn’t have been made in the first place.
The republic was already in hospice care, suffering the cancer of Citizens United, alternative facts and gerrymandering when the U.S. Senate held a pillow over its head. Mike Enzi’s and John Barrasso’s DNA are on that pillow.
Departing the 1787 Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin was asked, “What have we got – a republic or a monarchy?” He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” We couldn’t.
Regardless of any threat to the republic, constitutional checks and balances always had our back. Alas, it is no more. We have settled for a kleptocratic oligarchy.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
