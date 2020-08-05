“We the People of the United States,” the first words of the Constitution, are handwritten in the largest and boldest print in the original document.
Genuine popular government, democracy, still distinguishes us from many other countries. China’s 1.4 billion people submit to the dicatorship of the communist party and General Secretary Xi Jinping. Russia’s 146 million people are ruled by a new czar, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, in power for 20 years and able to rule for 16 more years. In the Muslim world Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy and several other countries are dictatorships. Presidents for life rule several African countries. In our hemisphere dictators rule in Nicaragua and Venezuela.
In the 1792 election 28,579 votes were cast for President out of a population of 4 million, less than 1% voting with voting limited to white men over 21 owning property. In the 228 years since, we ended property requirements, enfranchised blacks and women, ended poll taxes, and reduced the voting age to 18. Seven of the 15 Constitutional amendments since 1865 expanded voting rights or otherwise increased democratic control of government. In the 2016 election more than 136 million of 323 million people voted for President, 42% of the population voting and a 60-fold increase in the percentage voting since 1792. Democrat Hillary Clinton decisively won the popular vote, with a margin of nearly three million votes, but was edged out by Republican Donald Trump in the Electoral College vote. Having written about abolishing the Electoral College in another column, I won’t dwell on that topic today, except to note it as major unfinished business for improving American democracy.
The project of improving democracy is incomplete because democracy can and should be transformed by the computing and communications technologies that have transformed other areas of life. To a surprising extent we have preserved old hierarchies of kings and queens (presidents) and lords and ladies (officials) while now electing them. Those we elect claim to be the people’s representatives, but representation is an inefficient and incomplete way to convey the people’s will, especially when representatives are elected every two, four, or six years.
Computing and the internet enable continuous direct democracy with optional and granular representation. You will run the direct democracy app on your phone or your computer. Each of you will directly be a legislator in your city council, your county commission, your library board, your special district board, your state legislature, and in the Congress of the United States. Direct democracy at the local level may be possible quickly, at the state level would require state constitution changes, and at the national level would require a federal Constitutional amendment. Before direct democracy becomes a governing method, it could begin as an advisory method, a continuous poll of the entire population.
Making every man and woman a legislator does not mean that everyone will want to spend time legislating. Direct democracy should allow us to hire others to exercise our proxies in particular areas. You might pay a small fee to mayor Joe Shumway to exercise your proxy vote as well as his own vote in Laramie city council. You would have the freedom to override your proxies’ votes on particular matters.
For direct democracy to work, voting and vote counting must be safe. The software must be open source, voting and tallying must be cryptographically secure, and anyone must be able to verify their votes. We have the software technologies to meet these requirements, with the added benefit of displacing existing proprietary and often insecure voting systems from private vendors.
Any new system of human action creates new problems at the same time it solves old ones. If people are closely divided on an issue, we do not want the law to change continuously. It would be a bad outcome for a law to exist each morning with 51% approval, and be overturned each evening with 51% disapproval. I do not know what sorts of requirements of supermajorities, of continuous periods of approval, and of periods of stability before a decision can be revisited will be needed for continuous direct democracy to be stable while still preserving the fluidity, broad consensus, and responsiveness that cause us to adopt the system in the first place.
As a software engineer for 44 years I have been dismayed at how the power of computing is often used for increased corporate and government control of people. China and other countries are spending billions of dollars on computing to control their populations and maintain authoritarian systems. In the Free World we should use computing to improve democracy and popular will. Every American has a stake in our country and every American should be able to directly participate in governing our country.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
