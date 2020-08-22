The night sky took my breath away. I lay prone on the ground, far from city lights. A few minutes earlier I roused myself from my comfortable camper-shell abode. My goal was to watch the Perseid meteor shower on its peak night – August 11. I’d read that the best viewing was shortly before moonrise which, according to moon charts I checked beforehand, was about a half hour after midnight, so here I was on the ground looking up at the night sky at midnight.
Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, gazed down at me from the comfort of the camper shell, splayed out on the bed and watching me from the open window. He, no doubt, wondered what his crazy human was doing outside in the middle of the night.
I had not planned ahead properly. An air mattress or some other padding to make the ground more inviting would have been smart. Instead, I had no buffer between me and the lumpy ground. Still, it was a warmish night and I was reasonably comfortable. One reason the Perseid shower is so popular is because it’s during the warmth of August, making viewing more enjoyable than most other meteor showers.
I looked up and waited.
Unlike the movies where shooting stars blaze across the sky one after the other, reality is considerably slower. It took a few minutes before I saw my first shooting star and made a wish. The second meteor came a couple minutes later and the third, just a short bit after that. Then it hit a lull.
That’s not to say, there wasn’t plenty to see. The Milky Way was stunning. The star-filled cloud spanned a band across the sky. I spotted Cassiopeia, Draco and, of course the Big and Little dippers. The planets Jupiter and Saturn were especially bright in the darkened sky.
According to recommendations on the American Meteor Society website, dusk is the worst time to view meteor activity. They compare this to a vehicle driving through rain or snow. There are always more raindrops hitting the front windshield compared to the rear window. They say watching for meteors at dusk is like looking through the rear window.
I confirmed this the next night when I was out earlier, around 10 p.m. The action was considerably slower and it wasn’t nearly as dark or spectacular.
For those who missed the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, it is still active and continues until August 26. The new moon arrived this past Tuesday so moonshine won’t be much of a concern for the next couple nights. The next full moon, called the Corn Moon, isn’t until Sept. 2.
Meteor showers occur frequently. In fact, the Meteor Data Center of the International Astronomical Union, or IAU, lists over 900 suspected meteor showers. Meteor showers appear to radiate from a single point in the sky to an observer below and are usually named for the constellation in which their radiant lies. Thus the Perseid meteor shower appears to radiate from the constellation of Perseus.
The Orionids, the next major meteor shower, are active through the month of October with a peak on Oct. 20-21. The moon will be 23 percent full, making avoidance of moonshine tricky. The Leonids peek on the night of Nov. 16-17 with the moon only 5 percent full. The peak rate for that meteor shower is just 15 meteors per hour, so viewers must be patient.
The strongest meteor shower of the year is the Geminids that peak on the night of Dec. 13-14. Mark your calendars since the moon will be only 1 percent full. If the sky is clear, the show should be a good one even though the time of year will require bundling up to stay warm.
Meteor rates for the Geminids will be around 75 per hour for those getting away from city lights. Compare this to the Perseids that have a rate of around 50 per hour. It is important to note that even the high-rate showers produce only about one or two meteors per minute. In this high-paced world, that isn’t very fast. Still, if you opt to ogle the sky in the middle of the night, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to make a wish.
