With most of the country issuing shelter in place orders or imposing closures and travel restrictions due to COVID-19, it is expected that the hospitality industry along with the workforce it employs and the local tax revenue that it generates will take a significant hit. Many of our hotels are feeling the impact, and nearly every other sector of our local economy been affected. Likely, no industry or business will go untouched. And so, in light of our current circumstances, I want to share with you today some of the efforts and initiatives that the Albany County Tourism Board is taking to help our community during this time of need.
To begin, the first and foremost thing that we are doing is encouraging all travelers to stay home until further guidance is given by the CDC and it is safe to travel again. This is critically important to the health and safety of our community. However, social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation, and as the local tourism board, we are doing our best to keep those same travelers connected with us virtually from the safety of their homes.
Visit Albany County Virtually from HomeSo, what exactly does travel look like from a computer at home? To start, now is a great time to plan a future trip for summer or fall, postpone one that you had planned rather than cancel it, and begin dreaming of brighter and better days ahead.
Our website, visitlaramie.org, offers a wide variety of resources. Travelers can view our Visitors’ Guide online, read one of our many blogs written by local authors, or browse sample road trip itineraries. We are active daily on social media, inspiring travel vacations and giving away gift cards to help support our local businesses. And, we even have a few Virtual Reality videos of our beloved Vedauwoo and Snowy Range Mountains that allow you to immerse yourself in the stunning scenery that Albany County is known for. Our hope is to keep Albany County top of mind for travel so that we will see our visitors return when it is safe to travel again along with the valuable forms of tax revenue and business support that flows into our community from those travelers. These are just a few of the many ways we as your local tourism board are working to keep our visitor economy engaged for future travel amidst these unprecedented times.
Local Efforts and Community Partners Working TogetherBut what about our other local community partners? We are also working tirelessly with many of the incredible individuals at the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Laramie Main Street Alliance, the City of Laramie and the Laramie Boomerang among others. Without this amazing group of organizations committed to the success of our community, many of the initiatives we are working on would not be possible. Some of the initiatives include things like a local jobs board for displaced workers, The Power of Storytelling for Your Business webinar by Jessica Brauer, local radio partners who have stepped up to help distribute information, multiple gift card giveaway promotions to local businesses and more.
We Are Here to Help and to Serve YouSo to all of our neighbors and friends reading this today: stay strong. We are all in this together and with a little bit of creativity and support for each other, we will get through this. Please know that your local economic development entities are here to help support you through these times with anything that you may need. Don’t be a stranger and please reach out if there is anything that we can do to help serve you during these difficult times. We are here to help.
Scott Larson has been the executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board since May 2019.
