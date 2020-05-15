The idea of covering a Legislative session remotely seems inherently wrong.
Not watching the proceedings or witnessing real-life — and often nuanced — interactions between lawmakers, lobbyists, the public and journalists in the chambers, meeting rooms and halls of the Capitol? Inconceivable!
Coping with the public health crisis caused by coronavirus, however, has upended most facets of conventional life, and the two-day virtual special session that begins online today is necessary. Not preferable, but essential for the protection of everyone involved.
That wasn’t my initial conclusion. My knee-jerk reaction was to rail against such a move and bitterly complain that the state has no right to push the public (and me) out of the picture.
But we’ll adapt and survive, though it would be naive to believe it won’t affect how laws are crafted and passed. If everyone can be kept safe, it’s worth some sacrifices.
The public will be able to see and/or hear the official proceedings online and make comments the same way they do now via email or phone calls. If anything, the legislators’ inboxes and voice messages may be fuller than ever before.
The virtual session will mark a swift kick into the 21st century for the Legislature. It’s only been three years since the House soundly rejected a bill sponsored by Rep. Bucky Loucks (R-Casper) to allow all committee meetings to be audiotaped.
This year the Legislature approved funds to simulcast all committee meetings, so people can watch their legislators in action no matter where they are located.
Not everyone has access to a computer or the broadband capacity to livestream the session on three YouTube channels that will show what’s happening in the Senate, House and joint conference committees. But that’s also true during regular legislative sessions.
It’s vital that Wyoming state government determines how to spend $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding so the money can be directed to where it’s needed most.
That function is a legislative one, with recommendations by the governor, who still has veto power. Unlike some states where governors have asserted their authority to decide on their own how to use the COVID-19 impact funds, Gov. Mark Gordon and legislative leaders have treated the special session’s work the same way they do writing a state budget.
I expect we’ll see disagreements on several proposals, ranging from interpretations of how federal rules say the CARES Act can be used to how much is allocated for hospitals and local governments.
I’m much more concerned about the speed at which the work will be done than I am about any single issue. Suspension of rules means the three readings of bills normally done on separate days can be rushed through in one. It will be dizzying to try to keep up.
In a two-day session, the public won’t have time to meaningfully react to what’s happening in real-time. It’s simply not a good way to conduct the public’s business.
It’s almost guaranteed at least one more special session will occur. Wyoming is in a tremendous fiscal crisis, with falling mineral tax revenue putting the state in a budgetary hole for the 2021-22 biennium that some analysts projected at between $556 million and $2.8 billion.
Such proceedings should be longer and include opportunities during committee meetings for the public to testify either by getting on the Zoom meeting agenda or via phone.
It’s vital for the public to be able to comment on draft legislation and amendments, just as they would if they attended in person.
Gordon’s quote about the state’s approach for easing COVID-19 restrictions— “We are building a plane while we are flying it” — is an apt description of how legislative leaders and staff have planned this special session.
I can’t imagine how the whole process will unfold with separate, simultaneous screens containing 60 House members and 30 senators. It could be a flat-out horror show. It should at least provide some comic relief to the serious business that is being conducted.
I won’t be among the select group of media representatives who will be able to work at the Capitol. Because of my work both as a columnist and for a progressive advocacy group, I am considered neither a journalist or lobbyist.
Will I miss being there, after covering the Legislature for more than four decades? Of course I will. There’s nothing like being there to experience the dramatic tension of debates and votes on controversial issues. It’s addictive.
On the other hand, I won’t miss the tedium and frustration of watching endless debates on trivial topics that make it a chore to keep from dozing off. I won’t miss listening to legislators who are apparently in love with the sound of their voices and feel the need to comment about every subject.
At such times, I will take solace in the fact that in the comfort of my home office about three miles east of the Capitol, I will be able to shriek at the screen without embarrassing my profession(s). I can scream bloody murder if I feel like it.
And I’m sure I will.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Cheyenne and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com.
