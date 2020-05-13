The University of Wyoming campus could look radically different by 2040, blending residential and academic zones into “living-learning” community areas, where students are encouraged to spend time outside and bike or pedestrian paths tie together the campus’ core and periphery.
At least that’s the vision laid out by the campus master plan, which the Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider during their meeting today.
“The presentation will be given by Sasaki, the consultant for the project,” said campus architect Matt Newman. “I can’t tell you what they will ‘stress’ during their presentation, however, they will be touching on all aspects of the plan as they support each other.”
The plan calls for $120 million for infrastructure improvements over the next 20 years. That money would go to increasing shared social spaces and natural lighting in some of UW’s more austere buildings and extending the bike-friendly qualities of campus beyond the core area.
The plan also makes the argument for adding a residence hall wing to Knight Hall and renovating Ross Hall into dorms, which was the building’s original purpose.
The architecture firm Sasaki could be paid as much as $1.4 million for producing the master plan.
“The consultant has not billed out their entire contract, however, it will be in the $1.3-1.4 million range,” Newman said.
The board is also slated to discuss an update on its COVID-19 response and the board’s own conflict of interest policy. Additionally, the trustees will also consider:
• Approving $6 million in greenhouse construction costs for the Science Initiative Building
• Modifying university regulations detailing academic freedom and dismissal of faculty members, and
• Selecting construction managers for a parking garage on Ivinson Avenue and the demolition of Wyoming Hall.
The board meeting will be hosted via teleconference — in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations — and live streamed via WyoCast.
