There are nine known active COVID-19 cases within the University of Wyoming, according to a press release from the school, and two of those cases were confirmed Friday through the pre-semester testing that UW is conducting for all employees and students.
Vault Health, the university contractor doing the testing, confirmed a COVID-19 case in an off-campus student in Laramie and another student living in Gillette.
UW currently has seven other active coronavirus cases, including cases involving two students in off-campus housing, two employees at home, as well as students in Casper, Douglas and Tennessee.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 17 UW-related cases and 84 cases reported in Albany County.
All students and employees are required to test negative for the coronavirus before returning to campus this fall.
This week, UW administrators announced that in-person classes will not begin Aug. 24 as originally planned.
Instead, classes will be entirely online until Sept. 7 and not all students will be allowed to return to campus until Sep. 28.
Administrators decided to delay having a full campus until they’re able to test all employees and students twice a week. The plan isn’t expected to be fully operational until the end of September.
All students and employees are also required to complete an online COVID-19 training module.
When in-person classes start Sept. 7, the primary group of students who will return to campus will be freshmen living in dormitories and those enrolled in face-to-face first-year seminars.
“Our basic message to our students is this: If you are already in Laramie and/or in UW residential housing, you should stay, even though your classes are all online to start,” President Ed Seidel said in a press release. “If you are not currently in Laramie, you want to move into your apartment or house and your Vault test is negative — come, take your classes online, but please avoid situations that put you and others at risk.”
Many of the campus buildings, like Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, will remain closed until all students are welcomed back to campus Sept. 28.
UW still plans to move to online classes for the remainder of the semester after Thanksgiving.
During a meeting of the board of trustees on Wednesday, Seidel said that the latest plan to have a full campus for only eight weeks gives the school its best chance of making it through the semester without needing to shut down.
UW has set aside 51 beds to serve as quarantine chambers for students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19.
If those beds become 80% full, UW plans to temporarily stop in-person classes.
Trustees agreed that the changes made this week to UW’s reopening plan were necessary, but also lamented that they would also frustrate many.
“I hear a lot of cynical talk around campus and town about the changing environment, and I think it’s unjustified,” Trustee Kermit Brown said. “People fail to realize how rapidly this is evolving and they fail to understand the scientific process, but nonetheless, this is going to fuel that fire and I think that the key here to tamping that down is communication.”
Trustees also approved a plan for what circumstances would automatically trigger a five-day stoppage of in-person classes.
One factor that would stop classes is an increase in the seven-day rolling average of one additional case in the UW population. For example, if the seven-day rolling average is 2.5 new cases a day among the UW population, but there is a sharp or sustained increase to shift to a seven-day average of 3.5 new cases, then it would trigger the university to take a pause.
That was something Trustee Laura Schmid-Pizzato argued on Wednesday was too restrictive.
“I just think that if we’re going from from zero to one (as a weekly average of COVID-19 cases) or from one to two, that would mathematically fit (into automatically closing classes) — even if it is an increase over a three-week period, I think doing a pause for having an average of two cases might not be necessary,” Trustee Laura Schmid-Pizzato said.
Trustee Dave True also suggested that stopping in-person classes for five days shouldn’t happen automatically, and should instead be enacted by an “affirmative decision” by Seidel.
“I’m a little concerned about taking the human judgment out of this,” Trustee Dave True said. “No matter what new information comes to light or what the then-current circumstances might be, we have built in a requirement for an automatic pause. What we’ve been saying for the last five-and-a-half months is that this thing is really evolving. What we thought we knew three weeks ago has really been turned on its head.”
Conversely, Trustee John McKinley argued that “automatic pauses” are necessary for UW to be able to gather enough information to determine the severity of the situation.
The board, albeit on a split vote, ultimately chose to sign off on the administration’s plans, as drafted, for stopping in-person classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.