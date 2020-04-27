The University of Wyoming announced Monday that Kimberly Chestnut will continue as the Vice President for Student Affairs on a permanent basis.
Her position is one of about a dozen that reports directly to the university’s president.
Chestnut took over the position on an interim basis in September, when her predecessor, Sean Blackburn, suddenly resigned.
After Chestnut took over, UW never convened a search committee for a nationwide search for the position, unlike it’s done with other prominent positions that are currently vacant; such searches were put on hold last week after Acting President Neil Theobald announced a hiring freeze.
Chestnut’s permanent appointment was a collaborative decision between Theobald and Ed Seidel, who’s scheduled to take over the presidency this summer.
“Dr. Chestnut has done an exceptional job of leading Student Affairs this year, and her contributions during the difficulties related to COVID-19 have been invaluable,” Theobald said in a press release. “I’m delighted that Dr. Seidel has agreed we should remove the ‘interim’ label from her title, so she can continue to serve in this role to advance our efforts to serve our students.”
The decision is still subject to approval by the board of trustees.
Before taking over for Blackburn, Chestnut was UW’s dean of students, a position to which she was appointed in 2018. She came to UW from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, where she was the assistant vice president for student affairs. She also has held positions at the University of Colorado-Boulder, Temple University in Philadelphia, Berkeley College in New Jersey, Antioch University and Widener University in Pennsylvania.
Chestnut holds a doctoral degree in human sexuality education and a master’s degree in education, both from Widener University; a master’s degree in psychology from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Blackburn interviewed for the position of Student Affairs VP at Eastern Illinois University on Monday.
