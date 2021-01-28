On Tuesday, Thomas Boothby, assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Biology at the University of Wyoming, joined the first ever livestream broadcasts of Story Time from Space, a program created by the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab.
The story chosen for this broadcast was authored by South Carolina resident Houston Kidd, who worked extensively with Boothby to work out the science behind “Willow the Water Bear.”
The book is about a tardigrade, a microscopic animal also known as a water bear, who goes searching for a hero in the most extreme environments on earth — and in outer space.
A brief conversation with Kidd over text messages revealed his excitement about his book being rocketed off to the space station.
“It honestly feels surreal … I’m just extremely grateful that the Story Time from Space program saw value in my book,” Kidd said.
He added he never felt he had the intellect to become an astronaut but was thrilled to be part of the experience, stating, “I was able to create something that left the planet and resides on the ISS.”
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE BOOK
During the planning stages of the book, Kidd became friends with Boothby who was living in South Carolina at the time. In a phone interview Monday, Boothby said they got to know one another during the pseudo tutoring sessions which prepared Kidd for a scientifically correct children’s book.
Boothby and his team’s research for over a decade has focused on organisms’ stress tolerance in extreme and changing environments. In recent years, this focus has centered on tardigrades and the miraculous protectants they use for survival.
“[Tardigrades] can survive a number of environmental extremes we would typically think of as being restrictive to life,” he said.
Tardigrades can withstand extreme heating and survive being frozen and dried out. Boothby said they can even survive thousands of times higher levels of radiation than humans and the vacuum of outer space — both elements astronauts are weakened by — and elements that Willow the water bear experiences in Kidd’s story.
Boothby referenced a 2010 experiment that involved sending the specimens on a rocket to undergo full exposure to the vacuum of space; the results were miraculous.
The majority of the adults were alive and producing viable offspring that could procreate. Aside from the obvious intellectual curiosity born from this phenomenon, Boothby said it’s necessary to study the animal and understand their adaptive mechanisms so they can apply them to counter measures or therapies for astronauts involved in long-term space exploration.
“As humans, [we] do not adapt well to being in space,” Boothby said, adding on average, astronauts are limited to six months which is not nearly enough time to voyage to Mars or the center of the universe.
A MIRACLE FORGED IN SCIENCE
The exposure to microgravity and increased solar radiation are detrimental to astronauts and the two primary reasons study of the tardigrade is crucial.
Research has shown when water bears are exposed to harsh conditions, they stop all processes of life in their bodies and cells and enter a state of suspended animation. Boothby said this process is called cryptobiosis and literally means “hidden life.”
Once the tardigrades return to a normal environmental circumstance, a reversal of processes occur.
“In addition to the space missions and technology we’re trying to develop (for astronauts) another real world application of these kinds of studies is … the stabilization of biomedical materials like vaccines,” Boothby said.
NO FRIDGE, NO PROBLEM
Tardigrades have evolved certain protectants that create vitrified or glass-like solutions.
“Basically, you can think about these solutions as being super, super, super highly viscous,” he said, and added this type of environment slows down natural, chemical and biological processes.
He exemplified the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires extremely cold environments for storage. This RNA vaccine and so many others like it would rapidly breakdown if stored at room temperature in a water solution.
“The thing with RNA vaccines is they are very prone to breaking down,” Boothby said, and leads to the degradation of the molecule.
“If we put (the vaccine) into one of these tardigrade super-viscous solutions, that would have the effect of slowing down the break down of the vaccine or some other pharmaceutical,” he said.
His team has conducted experiments with easily accessible model molecules and proven the tardigrade protectants slow down, and in some cases stop completely, the degradation of sensitive materials. In essence, Boothby’s research revealed a way to extend the shelf life of bio-medical products.
This breakthrough he said would absolutely provide medical access to countries, peoples and medical facilities with unreliable or limited electricity and refrigeration.
Once they learned what tardigrade protectants were, Boothby said the big question wasn’t just how they worked, but what good can they do.
“We’re looking to apply these findings to real-world situations,” said Boothby, who added COVID vaccines is just one pertinent example.
A FINAL STEP
A mission is slated for the first quarter of this year. Tardigrades will be sent to the ISS lab and their survival responses observed. Boothby referred to the mission as a proof of principal and a final step to figuring out exactly how the animal survives in extreme conditions.
Once the mechanisms for survival are identified, his team will try to apply them to mice, flies — and eventually humans.
Boothby said the ultimate hope is that some technology will emerge from the study that will benefit the “human explorers of space.”
