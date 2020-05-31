Earlier this month, University of Wyoming General Counsel Tara Evans urged the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee to make revisions to Wyoming’s public records law.
During a May 20 meeting of the committee, Evans urged the Legislature to revise the law to provide definitions of “personal file,” “sociological data,” “clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” and “deliberative process privilege.”
“We are not here to advocate for more or transparency, just to be clear,” Evans said. “We are advocating for more clear language.”
Most of those terms Evans suggested providing definitions for had been debated extensively in legal briefs over the past year in the court battle over which documents regarding UW’s ouster of former President Laurie Nichols are public records.
Under Wyoming’s public records law, documents containing “sociological data” and documents contained in “personnel files” shall not be released.
The latter exception to public records was a key justification for UW’s withholding of certain documents regarding Nichols’ dismissal as president.
But as Evans noted, that term is not defined in the law.
The state’s public records officer, Ruth Van Mark, also said that defining that term would be useful for all governmental agencies in the state.
“I see that as an ongoing concern … and I would see that as a broad help to everyone,” Van Mark said.
Under Wyoming laws, investigatory records should be withheld from public view if they “constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
What constitutes such an “unwarranted invasion” was also a point of contention in the Nichols lawsuit, and Evans suggested that too needs a definition.
“What’s difficult about that for the university … is that we have many types of investigations that we do: Sexual harassment, sexual assault, discrimination, fraud, academic misconduct, research misconduct, ethical violations,” Evans said. “All of these are very sensitive, reputationally and emotionally. … There’s not a lot of caselaw on this so we try to take it on a case-by-case basis to see if we meet that threshold for personal privacy.”
Under statute, governments may, but are not required to, withhold “interagency or intraagency memoranda or letters which would not be available by law to a private party in litigation with the agency.”
Evan suggested adding “deliberative process privilege” to that existing carveout and provide a “clearly defined definition of what meets this privilege.”
She also said that the Legislature should define when records should be withheld in their entirety or just redacted — a process she said takes up the bulk of the time it takes to process a public records request.
“There’s no clear guidance on whether we are supposed to redact,” she said. “We do redact, but that is what takes a lot of our time. One could take a very conservative view of the law and just say ‘no, we are withholding the entire document’. That would make it a lot easier … but that’s not very transparent though, so we don’t do that, but it would be helpful to know if that’s what we’re supposed to be doing or not.”
Providing greater clarity to the law would help reduce staff time that’s unnecessarily used to interpret the meaning of some undefined terms, Evans said.
UW has a public records officer and five attorneys that help process records requests; the university receives about 200 public records requests each year, she said.
