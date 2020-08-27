Members of the Laramie community will have an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the University of Wyoming’s phased return plan for the fall semester during a virtual town-hall meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The session will air via both UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube. Links to both streaming options can be found at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/townhallaug27/.
UW President Ed Seidel will be joined by Laramie Mayor Joe Shumway and Albany County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Allais. Following a welcome by Seidel and a brief presentation on measures the university is taking regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and a question-and-answer period will take place.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions beforehand by emailing townhall@uwyo.edu or going here. Questions also may be submitted during the session via WyoCast; instructions on how to do so may be found here.
UW held virtual town-hall meetings and information sessions for students and employees earlier this month, with more to come as the fall semester progresses. This Thursday’s town-hall meeting targets members of the broader Laramie community.
“This is a very unusual start to the academic year at UW, and we recognize that our decisions have an impact on the entire community,” Seidel said in a press release. “We intend for this town-hall meeting to be an opportunity for us to interact with the people with whom we share our hometown of Laramie, as it will take the efforts of everyone to have a successful semester.”
UW’s fall semester classes began Monday with online course delivery. The phased return plan calls for some students to return to campus by Monday, Sept. 7, when some in-person instruction begins. By Sept. 28, all students return for eight full weeks of face-to-face instruction in courses scheduled for that mode of delivery.
