University of Wyoming officials have established a list of COVID-19 metrics that would automatically trigger a stoppage of in-person classes. The plan, which the board of trustees will be asked to approve at its meeting Wednesday, also outlines the university’s procedures for reopening in the event of a coronavirus-related closure.
“As UW moves to return students to campus, the following ‘triggers’ will be tracked daily to monitor the campus environment. Triggers provide direction to leadership to determine if and when campus operations may shift in response to the evolving nature of the pandemic,” the drafted plan states.
Once the baseline testing is completed prior to students returning to campus this fall, events that would result in an automatic pause of UW operations include a single-day increase of 20 or more new cases in the UW population, relative to the seven-day rolling average. For example, a “targeted pause” would be enacted if the seven-day rolling average for the UW population, as tracked by the testing program, is 15 students per day, but on a single day there is one day increase to 35 cases.
Additionally, the university would pause operations if there is an increase in the seven-day rolling average of one additional case in the UW population. For example, if the seven-day rolling average is 2.5 new cases a day among the UW population, but there is a sharp or sustained increase to shift to a seven-day average of 3.5 new cases, then it would trigger the university to take a targeted pause.
The university would also take a targeted pause if, on a daily basis, the sample coronavirus prevalence for the tested UW population exceeds 5%, if there is one fatality in the UW population, or if the available capacity for isolation or quarantine is below 20% of the then-current overall capacity for those UW students living on campus in residence halls and fraternity or sorority houses.
An automatic or “targeted” pause would result in all classes being delivered online, students being asked to shelter in place and only essential personnel allowed on campus for a period of five business days.
This pause would allow for further assessment of the infection situation on campus to determine if the numbers are a statistical blip or a real trend.
Officials would also assess whether the cases are evidence of community spread or a localized outbreak. They would also review the monitored criteria to allow President Ed Seidel to make an informed decision, in coordination with local public health officials, to return to campus operations or shift to a virtual environment.
In addition to the criteria for an automatic pause, specific data will be analyzed daily and a committee would meet weekly to discuss and advise Seidel if any of these data warrant a discussion about possibly initiating a targeted pause.
The data that will be monitored, along with the criteria for an automatic pause, includes the prevalence of disease in the university community relative to the broader community — for example, if the university became a hotspot. Data analysts will also monitor the supply levels of confirmatory tests maintained by student health, the spread and prevalence of the coronavirus across campus, the university’s ability to support students quarantine off campus, increased absenteeism among essential workers such as faculty, custodians and Student Health Services and the ability to maintain the necessary cleaning supplies, testing materials, and PPE to maintain the campus environment.
Leading indicators of coronavirus symptoms, as tracked by the UW COVID Daily Health Screen App, including the prevalence of individuals not self-reporting, how symptoms are trending, and distribution of number of symptoms reported, will be monitored along with state of Wyoming and local reopening guidelines.
The university will also monitor off campus data such as the availability of ventilators (and occupancy of ICU) at local and regional hospitals, delayed receipt of test results in the community such as substantial increases in local, regional and national coronavirus cases and the number of people being tested per day at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the urgent care centers, and other local testing sites.
The university will also monitor the number of campus travelers, where they travel, specifically travel to hotspots and locations with greater disease prevalence as well as the number and severity of “non-compliant activities,” including non-compliance within the greater community. According to the UW COVID Policy, non-compliant activities include not wearing a face covering or attending a large gathering, among other things.
In the event that data exceeds the limits on one or more of the automatic triggers, Seidel will initiate a targeted pause of university instruction and operations for five business days. After a thorough review of the situation, Seidel may either return to university operations as before the targeted pause, shift to virtual delivery and remote work with students remaining on campus or shift to virtual delivery and remote work where students are required to leave campus after testing negative for coronavirus.
UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Boomerang that the Closing Considerations Committee is responsible for presenting information to the president and board of trustees to make a decision on closing the university.
“Their input is going to be very important in this, but the ultimate call (to close the university) is with the president and the board of trustees,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said Friday he wasn’t sure who comprises the committee.
The board of trustees will have the option of altering the proposed “decision matrix” at their Wednesday meeting.
